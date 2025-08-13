

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice announced that it has found George Washington University violating federal civil rights law by acting deliberately indifferent to the hostile educational environment for Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty. The Civil Rights Division's investigation was conducted pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination, harassment, and abuse based on race or national origin, by recipients of federal financial assistance. The Division says GWU took no meaningful action and was instead deliberately indifferent to the complaints it received, the misconduct that occurred, and the harms that were suffered by its Jewish and Israeli students and faculty.



The Justice Department said it will seek immediate remediation with GWU for its civil rights violations.



'Every student has the right to equal educational opportunities without fear of harassment or abuse,' said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. 'No one is above the law, and universities that promulgate antisemitic discrimination will face legal consequences.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News