Q2 Tecelra sales of $11.1m with 16 patients invoiced represents >150% growth vs Q1 2025

Entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of TECELRA, lete-cel, afami-cel, and uza-cel cell therapies to US WorldMeds for $55 million upfront with up to $30 million in future milestone payments

Following the transaction, Adaptimmune has repaid its debt and is restructuring to maximize value from remaining assets, including PRAME and CD70 directed T-cell therapies

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) today reported financial results and provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune's Chief Executive Officer: "The launch of TECELRA continued to accelerate through Q2 with an increase of over 150% in patients invoiced and in revenue. The full network of ATCs is close to completion with 30 now accepting referrals. Our manufacturing organization continues to deliver with a 100% commercial manufacturing success rate through to the end of Q2. The transaction with US WorldMeds will ensure that patient access to TECLRA continues and also places lete-cel in capable hands leading up to its planned launch in 2026. As we noted when we announced the transaction on July 28, this deal follows an extensive review of strategic alternatives and represents the best path forward for Adaptimmune, our patients and stakeholders. Since closing the transaction on July 31, we have repaid our debt facility with Hercules Capital and are restructuring to support the assets transferred to US WorldMeds, and to maximize value from our remaining assets including programs targeting PRAME and CD70."

Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2025

Cash / liquidity position: As of June 30, 2025, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $26.1 million and Total Liquidity [1] of $26.1 million, compared to $91.1 million and $151.6 million respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $26.1 million and Total Liquidity of $26.1 million, compared to $91.1 million and $151.6 million respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Revenue : Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, was $13.7 million and $21.0 million respectively, compared to $128.2 million and$133.9 million for the same periods in 2024. Revenue from development activities decreased by 96% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This decline was primarily due to the termination of the Genentech collaboration in April 2024 which resulted in the recognition of a cumulative catch-up adjustment of $101.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The product revenue has increased due to product sales commencing following the FDA approval of TECELRA on August 1, 2024.

R&D expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, were $23.0 million and $51.8 million respectively, compared to $40.4 million and $75.7 million for the same periods in 2024. R&D expenses decreased due to a decrease in the average number of employees engaged in R&D following the restructuring and reprioritization of activities that was announced in November 2024 and a decrease in subcontracted expenditure and manufacturing facilities expenses , offset by a decrease in offsetting reimbursements receivable for R&D tax and expenditure credits. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses: SG&A expenses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025, were $18.5 million and $41.8 million respectively, compared to $19.1 million and $38.8 million for the equivalent periods in 2024. SG&A expenses increased due to restructuring charges for the restructuring program initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024 for which there was no equivalent in the same periods of 2024 which was partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expense due to forfeitures arising as a result of this restructuring program. Also, there was an increase in accounting, legal and professional fees due to fees relating to business development work.

[1] Total liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP below.

As a result of the transaction with US WorldMeds and repayment of all sums under the loan agreement with Hercules Capital Inc, we consider that the cash and cash equivalents of the Company will be sufficient to meet our planned operating requirements through the 12 months following the filing of our Quarterly Report for the second quarter of 2025.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a fully integrated cell therapy company working to redefine how cancer is treated. With its unique engineered T cell receptor (TCR) platform, the Company is developing personalized medicines designed to target and destroy difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers and to radically improve the patient's cancer treatment experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements address our expected future business, financial performance, financial condition, as well as the results of operations and often contain words such as "anticipate" "believe," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions. Such statements are based only upon current expectations of Adaptimmune. Reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements because they involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure)

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is the total of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (available-for-sale debt securities). Each of these components appears separately in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. The U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Total Liquidity is cash and cash equivalents as reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements, which reconciles to Total Liquidity as follows (in thousands):

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,061 $ 91,139 Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities - 60,466 Total Liquidity $ 26,061 $ 151,605

The Company believes that the presentation of Total Liquidity provides useful information to investors because management reviews Total Liquidity as part of its assessment of overall solvency and liquidity, financial flexibility, capital position and leverage.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 11,078 $ - $ 15,126

$ - Development revenue 2,599 128,231 5,836 133,909 Total revenue 13,677 128,231 20,962 133,909 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold (2,501) - (3,380) - Research and development (22,979) (40,448) (51,836) (75,655) Selling, general and administrative (18,485) (19,083) (41,767) (38,815) Total operating expenses (43,965) (59,531) (96,983) (114,470) (Loss)/profit from operations (30,288) 68,700 (76,021) 19,439 Interest income 233 1,376 1,143 2,721 Interest expense (962) (526) (2,843) (526) Other income (expense), net 1,289 497 984 436 (Loss)/profit before income tax expense (29,728) 70,047 (76,737) 22,070 Income tax expense (612) (526) (1,187) (1,052) Net (loss)/profit attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (30,340) $ 69,521 $ (77,924)

$ 21,018 Net (loss)/profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.02) $ 0.05 $ (0.05)

$ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.04 $ (0.05)

$ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 1,584,522,868 1,533,531,837 1,563,458,270 1,492,386,749 Diluted 1,584,522,868 1,559,183,774 1,563,458,270 1,519,004,675

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,061 $

91,139 Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $0 and $60,451) net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 and $0 - 60,466 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 and $0 9,313 1,454 Inventory, net 11,411 7,320 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 31,330 27,790 Total current assets 78,115 188,169 Restricted cash 1,717 2,067 Other non-current assets 94 629 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,721 and $17,750 18,748 19,909 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $75,028 and $51,893 28,152 31,309 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,141 and $5,567 3,807 3,880 Total assets $ 130,633 $

245,963 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,418 $

8,692 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,514 4,709 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,526 32,919 Restructuring provision 2,355 5,911 Deferred revenue, current 10,700 12,296 Total current liabilities 51,513 64,527 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,491 19,263 Deferred revenue, non-current 101,419 95,815 Borrowings, non-current 25,675 50,237 Other liabilities, non-current 4,493 4,272 Total liabilities 201,591 234,114 Stockholders' equity Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001, 2,108,130,546 authorized and 1,590,309,546 issued and outstanding (2024: 2,039,252,874 authorized and 1,535,653,620 issued and outstanding) 2,156 2,085 Additional paid in capital 1,109,409 1,105,653 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,612) (1,902) Accumulated deficit (1,171,911) (1,093,987) Total stockholders' equity (70,958) 11,849 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 130,633 $

245,963

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(unaudited, in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss)/profit $ (77,924) $ 21,018 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 4,620 5,457 Amortization 355 115 Share-based compensation expense 1,990 6,160 Unrealized foreign exchange gains (888) (266) Accretion of available-for-sale debt securities (509) (42) Other 56 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in receivables and other operating assets (9,158) 20,788 Increase in inventories (4,041) - (Decrease)/increase in payables and other current liabilities (11,407) 1,012 Decrease in noncurrent assets 562 - Increase in borrowings and other non-current liabilities 784 454 Decrease in deferred revenue (5,812) (39,249) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (101,372) 15,449 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,278) (524) Acquisition of intangible assets - (588) Maturity, redemption or sale of marketable securities 76,950 - Investment in marketable securities (16,090) - Other 62 11 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 59,644 (1,101) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of borrowings, net of discount - 24,500 Repayment of borrowings (25,451) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock from offerings, net of commissions and issuance costs 1,775 29,171 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10 76 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (23,666) 53,747 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34) (436) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65,428) 67,659 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at start of period 93,206 147,017 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 27,778 $ 214,676

