

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the relentless pursuit to stop illegal drug trafficking, CBP officers from the San Diego Field Office closed out July with effective enforcement interdiction operations, seizing more than 9,800 pounds of narcotics. These operations deal a major blow to the funding and coordination mechanisms of transnational criminal drug networks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.



CBP officers seized 6,677 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,852 pounds of cocaine, 326 pounds of fentanyl, and 27 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value exceeding $32 million dollars. The narcotics were intercepted in 132 separate incidents in a focused effort to combat drug trafficking and promote safer neighborhoods.



One major seizure that contributed to these numbers occurred on July 28, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where a commercial bus was referred to secondary inspection following a computer-generated alert. A Canine Enforcement Officer and assigned Human/Narcotics Detector Dog screened the bus and alerted officers to the gas tank area of the commercial bus. CBP officers conducted an inspection of the commercial bus and discovered a total of 149 packages of cocaine from inside a non-factory compartment located in the gas tank with a total weight of 487 pounds.



