Old Saybrook, Connecticut and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (FSE: QE4) (WKN: A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector, announces that it intends to complete a secured debt financing with an arms-length lender (the "Lender") in the principal amount of US$3,500,000.00 (the "Loan") pursuant to a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with the Lender.

The Loan is set to mature 12 months from the date on which the Lender provides full funding for the Loan, and will accrue interest at 12% per annum, compounded and calculated at the end of each calendar month. The Company intends to use the Loan proceeds to satisfy existing liabilities and for general corporate purposes. The Loan will be secured against the assets of the Company. The Loan will be funded when conditions precedent are met or waived by the Lender, including but not limited to the completion of executed Loan and Security documents, the fulfillment of documentation requests from the Lender to the Borrower, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and no material adverse change shall have occurred prior to the date on which the Lender provides full funding for the loan. There will be no finder's fees or commissions payable in connection with the Loan.

The security described herein has not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Loan, the conditions precedent being met or waived, the release of the funding for the Loan, the Company's business and plans generally and other statements that are not historical facts.

