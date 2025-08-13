Aptevo Therapeutics: Aptevo Highlights APVO442, a CD3-Directed Preclinical Candidate for Prostate Cancer

Builds on the targeted immune activation model validated by mipletamig in AML, adapted for prostate cancer.

Engineered for precision T-cell activation in prostate cancer; part of Aptevo's growing CRIS-7-derived CD3 portfolio targeting both hematologic and solid tumors

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immune-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR® and ADAPTIR-FLEX® platform technologies, today reinforced the strategic importance of its preclinical asset APVO442-an investigational CD3-engaging bispecific antibody designed to treat prostate cancer. APVO442 is built on Aptevo's next-generation ADAPTIR-FLEX platform and is engineered to selectively activate T cells within the PSMA-expressing tumor microenvironment, offering potential for precision targeting and reduced systemic toxicity.

APVO442 is built on the same CRIS-7-derived anti-CD3 binding domain as clinical candidate mipletamig but is specifically engineered for solid tumors, with lower binding affinity and a monovalent format that reduce the risk of immune activation outside the tumor. This design helps ensure that T cells are activated only within the tumor microenvironment, improving safety while maintaining anti-tumor potency. Preclinical data show that APVO442 effectively localizes to PSMA-expressing prostate tumors, triggering a targeted immune response while potentially sparing healthy tissue. The same solid tumor-optimized architecture has also been applied to newly added pipeline candidate APVO455.

"With mipletamig performing as designed in the clinic and the addition to the pipeline of APVO455 for multiple solid tumors, we're confident in the strength of our CD3-based bispecific approach," said Marvin White, President and CEO of Aptevo. "APVO442 is engineered for the same balance-potent immune activation precisely where it's needed - in the tumor. It represents yet another high-conviction opportunity to expand into solid tumors, a market where the need is large and growing."

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with over 300,000 new cases annually* in the U.S. The global treatment market-currently valued at $14 billion-is projected to reach $24 billion within the next decade**. APVO442 is differentiated in this space as a tumor-specific immunotherapy designed for combination potential and scalable manufacturing. (*American Cancer Society, **Global Data)

APVO442 is currently in preclinical studies, and supports the Company's goal of expanding its clinical pipeline and driving long-term value through modular, platform-based innovation. The Company continues to leverage insights from its CD3 bispecific programs to accelerate future development and partnership opportunities.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company has two clinical candidates. Mipletamig is currently being evaluated in RAINIER, a two-part Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of frontline acute myeloid leukemia in combination with standard-of-care venetoclax + azacitidine. Mipletamig has received orphan drug designation ("orphan status") for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act. ALG.APV-527, a bispecific conditional 4-1BB agonist, only active upon simultaneous binding to 4-1BB and 5T4, is being co-developed with Alligator Bioscience and successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types likely to express 5T4. The Company has four pre-clinical candidates with different mechanisms of action designed to target a range of solid tumors. All pipeline candidates were created from two proprietary platforms, ADAPTIR®and ADAPTIR-FLEX®. The Aptevo mission is to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

