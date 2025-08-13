Thumzup Media Corporation Announces Strategic Expansion into Digital Asset Mining and Treasury Investments

$50 Million Capital Raise Fuels Growth as U.S. Emerges as Global Digital Asset Hub

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) ("Thumzup" or the "Company"), a digital asset accumulator and advertising industry disruptor, today announced a strategic and significant expansion of its Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") strategy to include large-scale cryptocurrency mining and targeted blockchain investments. The initiative follows the Company's recently completed $50 million capital raise, designed to accelerate material developments in the fast-growing digital asset sector.

Capitalizing on the United States' rise as the digital asset capital of the world, Thumzup is leveraging its operational expertise and innovative culture intending to establish a scalable, sustainable mining infrastructure and a diversified portfolio of high-potential cryptocurrencies.

Thumzup will deploy capital into state-of-the-art cryptocurrency mining infrastructure, prioritizing energy efficiency, operational scalability, and long-term sustainability. The Company is actively engaging with leading mining technology providers to accelerate the buildout and position its operations at the forefront of the industry.

In parallel, Thumzup will strategically expand its DAT through targeted accumulation of established cryptocurrencies. This dual approach, combining mining with diversified digital asset investments, is designed to strengthen the Company's financial resilience, generate new revenue streams, and create long-term shareholder value.

"This is a transformative step in Thumzup's evolution," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup Media Corporation. "With a strengthened capital base and a clear strategic vision, we are expanding our reach into high-growth areas of the digital economy. Our focus is on building durable, revenue-generating assets while positioning the Company as a leader in digital asset mining and treasury management."

For more information about Thumzup Media Corporation and its initiatives, visit www.thumzupmedia.com.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is pioneering a new era of digital marketing and financial innovation. The Company operates a proprietary platform that empowers users to earn cash for sharing branded content on social media, seamlessly managed through a programmatic advertiser dashboard. Payments are made via PayPal and other leading digital channels.

In parallel with the growth of its AdTech platform, Thumzup has strategically expanded its treasury strategy beyond Bitcoin to include leading cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ether, and USD Coin, reinforcing the Company's commitment to financial agility and innovation.

