WKN: A2N4QA | ISIN: KYG7T16G1039 | Ticker-Symbol: S3P
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 15:24
36,600 Euro
+44,09 % +11,200
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20036,60015:58
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 13:15 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q2 2025

Q2 2024

% Change

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

% Change

Revenue

$141.6

$136.8

3.5 %

$141.6

$136.8

3.5 %

Gross Profit

$61.9

$60.1

3.0 %

$64.8

$62.5

3.8 %

Gross Margin

43.7 %

43.9 %

-20 bps

45.8 %

45.7 %

10 bps

Operating Income

$16.8

$21.9

-23.2 %

$23.1

$24.8

-7.1 %

Operating Margin

11.9 %

16.0 %

-410 bps

16.3 %

18.2 %

-190 bps

Net Income (*)

$14.2

$18.6

-23.6 %

$19.3

$21.0

-8.2 %

Diluted EPS

$0.25

$0.33

-24.2 %

$0.34

$0.37

-8.1 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the second quarter of 2025, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, securing new deals and strengthening customer relationships across our Life, P&C, and Reinsurance segments. Our insurance platform supports insurers in advancing digital transformation, improving operational efficiency, and adopting AI-driven innovation."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "During the quarter, we completed the acquisitions of Advantage Go and Candella, acquisitions that strengthen our P&C and Life growth. We reiterate our priority to continue platform innovation, increase cross-selling, accelerate cloud adoption, and expand the Life & Annuities business globally, all of which will serve as catalysts to accelerated growth in 2026."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Following our announcement that Sapiens has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, Sapiens will forgo its Q2 2025 Earnings Call scheduled for today.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit sapiens or follow us on LinkedIn

Investor and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens
Mobile: +1 917-533-4782
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
Phone: +1 541-904-5075
Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




















Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025

2024


2025


2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)









Revenue


141,602

136,800


277,707


271,049

Cost of revenue


79,711

76,696


155,156


153,385









Gross profit


61,891

60,104


122,551


117,664









Operating expenses:








Research and development, net


18,833

16,809


35,109


33,330

Selling, marketing, general and administrative


26,261

21,412


49,449


41,929

Total operating expenses


45,094

38,221


84,558


75,259









Operating income


16,797

21,883


37,993


42,405









Financial and other (income) expenses, net


(1,270)

(1,109)


(2,600)


(2,201)

Taxes on income


3,681

4,375


8,173


8,488

















Net income


14,386

18,617


32,420


36,118









Attributable to non-controlling interest


154

-


252


141









Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


14,232

18,617


32,168


35,977

















Basic earnings per share


0.25

0.33


0.58


0.65









Diluted earnings per share


0.25

0.33


0.57


0.64

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


55,897

55,797


55,892


55,771









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


56,070

56,163


56,042


56,072

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




















Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










GAAP revenue


141,602


136,800


277,707


271,049

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


-


-


-


-

Non-GAAP revenue


141,602


136,800


277,707


271,049










GAAP gross profit


61,891


60,104


122,551


117,664

Amortization of capitalized software


1,675


1,569


3,186


3,114

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,272


808


2,096


2,587

Non-GAAP gross profit


64,838


62,481


127,833


123,365










GAAP operating income


16,797


21,883


37,993


42,405

Gross profit adjustments


2,947


2,377


5,282


5,701

Capitalization of software development


(1,788)


(1,823)


(3,730)


(3,540)

Amortization of other intangible assets


2,094


1,223


3,654


2,456

Stock-based compensation


845


811


1,692


1,583

Acquisition-related costs *)


2,182


365


2,743


494

Non-GAAP operating income


23,077


24,836


47,634


49,099










GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders


14,232


18,617


32,168


35,977

Operating income adjustments


6,280


2,953


9,641


6,694

Taxes on income


(1,207)


(529)


(1,825)


(1,209)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders


19,305


21,041


39,984


41,462











(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands












Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










GAAP operating profit


16,797


21,883


37,993


42,405










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of capitalized software


1,675


1,569


3,186


3,114

Amortization of other intangible assets


3,366


2,031


5,750


5,043

Capitalization of software development


(1,788)


(1,823)


(3,730)


(3,540)

Stock-based compensation


845


811


1,692


1,583

Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs


2,182


365


2,743


494










Non-GAAP operating profit


23,077


24,836


47,634


49,099










Depreciation


1,064


1,095


2,036


2,192










Adjusted EBITDA


24,141


25,931


49,670


51,291

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





























Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024











Revenues

141,602


136,105


134,305


137,025


136,800

Gross profit

64,838


62,995


62,692


62,809


62,481

Operating income

23,077


24,557


24,468


25,101


24,836

Adjusted EBITDA

24,141


25,529


25,359


26,389


25,931

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

19,305


20,679


20,710


21,091


21,041











Diluted earnings per share

0.34


0.37


0.37


0.37


0.37

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

U.S. dollars in thousands






Three months ended



June 30,



2025



2024

Annual Recurring Revenue



199,646




168,593









Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands






































Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024











North America

59,782


56,871


56,753


55,755


57,918

Europe

70,095


67,480


65,624


69,281


66,072

Rest of the World

11,725


11,754


11,928


11,989


12,810











Total

141,602


136,105


134,305


137,025


136,800

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands

















Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

109,859


98,044


217,916


192,285

Pre-production implementation services (**)

31,743


38,756


59,791


78,764









Total Revenues

141,602


136,800


277,707


271,049










Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

58,439


52,237


117,931


102,577

Pre-production implementation services (**)

6,399


10,244


9,902


20,788









Total Gross profit

64,838


62,481


127,833


123,365


Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

53.2 %


53.3 %


54.1 %


53.3 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

20.2 %


26.4 %


16.6 %


26.4 %









Gross Margin

45.8 %


45.7 %


46.0 %


45.5 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands































Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024











Cash-flow from operating activities

1,873


25,353


42,109


13,083


8,545

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,788)


(1,942)


(1,759)


(1,834)


(1,823)

Capital expenditures

(1,003)


(366)


(419)


(1,125)


(666)

Free cash-flow

(918)


23,045


39,931


10,124


6,056











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**)

626


-


1,238


124


134











Adjusted free cash-flow

(292)


23,045


41,169


10,248


6,190

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands
























June 30,


December 31,




2025


2024




(unaudited)


(unaudited)







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


64,541


163,690


Short-term bank deposit


10,000


52,500


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


134,949


99,603


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


30,334


19,350


Total current assets


239,824


335,143







LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


11,195


10,656


Severance pay fund


3,065


3,208


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


439,166


302,472


Operating lease right-of-use assets


22,766


20,746


Other long-term assets


23,628


19,486


Total long-term assets


499,820


356,568







TOTAL ASSETS


739,644


691,711







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


11,615


8,414


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,804


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


91,286


77,390


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


7,284


6,440


Deferred revenue


44,697


37,543


Total current liabilities


174,686


149,583







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


-


19,792


Deferred tax liabilities


13,710


6,899


Other long-term liabilities


11,260


10,331


Long-term operating lease liabilities


18,289


17,719


Accrued severance pay


9,580


7,758


Total long-term liabilities


52,839


62,499







REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST


13,809


-







EQUITY



498,310


479,629







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


739,644


691,711






SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands









For the six months ended June 30,


2025


2024


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

32,420


36,118

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

2,036


2,192

Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software

8,936


8,157

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

12


22

Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment

1


(9)

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

1,692


1,583





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(13,047)


(12,723)

Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net

(1,874)


(1,428)

Decrease in other operating assets

1,011


3,445

Increase in trade payables

1,504


4,446

Decrease in other operating liabilities

(8,290)


(8,354)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

1,966


(6,587)

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

859


171

Net cash provided by operating activities

27,226


27,033





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(1,399)


(1,146)

Proceeds from deposits

42,390


12,136

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

27


14

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(106,189)


(375)

Capitalized software development costs

(3,730)


(3,540)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(68,901)


7,089





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

-


98

Distribution of dividend

(37,037)


(15,635)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Acquisition deferred payment

(455)


-

Acquisition of non-controlling interest

-


(4,131)





Net cash used in financing activities

(57,288)


(39,464)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(186)


1,272





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(99,149)


(4,070)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

163,690


126,716





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

64,541


122,646

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $498.3 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (12.25)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.54).

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
