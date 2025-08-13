Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Summary Results for Second Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
% Change
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
% Change
Revenue
$141.6
$136.8
3.5 %
$141.6
$136.8
3.5 %
Gross Profit
$61.9
$60.1
3.0 %
$64.8
$62.5
3.8 %
Gross Margin
43.7 %
43.9 %
-20 bps
45.8 %
45.7 %
10 bps
Operating Income
$16.8
$21.9
-23.2 %
$23.1
$24.8
-7.1 %
Operating Margin
11.9 %
16.0 %
-410 bps
16.3 %
18.2 %
-190 bps
Net Income (*)
$14.2
$18.6
-23.6 %
$19.3
$21.0
-8.2 %
Diluted EPS
$0.25
$0.33
-24.2 %
$0.34
$0.37
-8.1 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the second quarter of 2025, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, securing new deals and strengthening customer relationships across our Life, P&C, and Reinsurance segments. Our insurance platform supports insurers in advancing digital transformation, improving operational efficiency, and adopting AI-driven innovation."
Mr. Al-Dor continued, "During the quarter, we completed the acquisitions of Advantage Go and Candella, acquisitions that strengthen our P&C and Life growth. We reiterate our priority to continue platform innovation, increase cross-selling, accelerate cloud adoption, and expand the Life & Annuities business globally, all of which will serve as catalysts to accelerated growth in 2026."
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Following our announcement that Sapiens has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, Sapiens will forgo its Q2 2025 Earnings Call scheduled for today.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit sapiens or follow us on LinkedIn
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
141,602
136,800
277,707
271,049
Cost of revenue
79,711
76,696
155,156
153,385
Gross profit
61,891
60,104
122,551
117,664
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
18,833
16,809
35,109
33,330
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
26,261
21,412
49,449
41,929
Total operating expenses
45,094
38,221
84,558
75,259
Operating income
16,797
21,883
37,993
42,405
Financial and other (income) expenses, net
(1,270)
(1,109)
(2,600)
(2,201)
Taxes on income
3,681
4,375
8,173
8,488
Net income
14,386
18,617
32,420
36,118
Attributable to non-controlling interest
154
-
252
141
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
14,232
18,617
32,168
35,977
Basic earnings per share
0.25
0.33
0.58
0.65
Diluted earnings per share
0.25
0.33
0.57
0.64
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
55,897
55,797
55,892
55,771
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
56,070
56,163
56,042
56,072
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
141,602
136,800
277,707
271,049
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP revenue
141,602
136,800
277,707
271,049
GAAP gross profit
61,891
60,104
122,551
117,664
Amortization of capitalized software
1,675
1,569
3,186
3,114
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,272
808
2,096
2,587
Non-GAAP gross profit
64,838
62,481
127,833
123,365
GAAP operating income
16,797
21,883
37,993
42,405
Gross profit adjustments
2,947
2,377
5,282
5,701
Capitalization of software development
(1,788)
(1,823)
(3,730)
(3,540)
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,094
1,223
3,654
2,456
Stock-based compensation
845
811
1,692
1,583
Acquisition-related costs *)
2,182
365
2,743
494
Non-GAAP operating income
23,077
24,836
47,634
49,099
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders
|
14,232
18,617
|
32,168
35,977
Operating income adjustments
6,280
2,953
9,641
6,694
Taxes on income
(1,207)
(529)
(1,825)
(1,209)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
Sapiens' shareholders
19,305
21,041
39,984
41,462
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP operating profit
16,797
21,883
37,993
42,405
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of capitalized software
1,675
1,569
3,186
3,114
Amortization of other intangible assets
3,366
2,031
5,750
5,043
Capitalization of software development
(1,788)
(1,823)
(3,730)
(3,540)
Stock-based compensation
845
811
1,692
1,583
Compensation related to acquisition and
acquisition-related costs
2,182
365
2,743
494
Non-GAAP operating profit
23,077
24,836
47,634
49,099
Depreciation
1,064
1,095
2,036
2,192
Adjusted EBITDA
24,141
25,931
49,670
51,291
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Revenues
141,602
136,105
134,305
137,025
136,800
Gross profit
64,838
62,995
62,692
62,809
62,481
Operating income
23,077
24,557
24,468
25,101
24,836
Adjusted EBITDA
24,141
25,529
25,359
26,389
25,931
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
19,305
20,679
20,710
21,091
21,041
Diluted earnings per share
0.34
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.37
Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Annual Recurring Revenue
199,646
168,593
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
North America
59,782
56,871
56,753
55,755
57,918
Europe
70,095
67,480
65,624
69,281
66,072
Rest of the World
11,725
11,754
11,928
11,989
12,810
Total
141,602
136,105
134,305
137,025
136,800
Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
109,859
98,044
217,916
192,285
Pre-production implementation services (**)
31,743
38,756
59,791
78,764
Total Revenues
141,602
136,800
277,707
271,049
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
58,439
52,237
117,931
102,577
Pre-production implementation services (**)
6,399
10,244
9,902
20,788
Total Gross profit
64,838
62,481
127,833
123,365
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
53.2 %
53.3 %
54.1 %
53.3 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
20.2 %
26.4 %
16.6 %
26.4 %
Gross Margin
45.8 %
45.7 %
46.0 %
45.5 %
(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.
(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Cash-flow from operating activities
1,873
25,353
42,109
13,083
8,545
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,788)
(1,942)
(1,759)
(1,834)
(1,823)
Capital expenditures
(1,003)
(366)
(419)
(1,125)
(666)
Free cash-flow
(918)
23,045
39,931
10,124
6,056
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related
costs(*) (**)
626
-
1,238
124
134
Adjusted free cash-flow
(292)
23,045
41,169
10,248
6,190
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
64,541
163,690
Short-term bank deposit
10,000
52,500
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
134,949
99,603
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
30,334
19,350
Total current assets
239,824
335,143
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
11,195
10,656
Severance pay fund
3,065
3,208
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
439,166
302,472
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,766
20,746
Other long-term assets
23,628
19,486
Total long-term assets
499,820
356,568
TOTAL ASSETS
739,644
691,711
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
11,615
8,414
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,804
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
91,286
77,390
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
7,284
6,440
Deferred revenue
44,697
37,543
Total current liabilities
174,686
149,583
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
-
19,792
Deferred tax liabilities
13,710
6,899
Other long-term liabilities
11,260
10,331
Long-term operating lease liabilities
18,289
17,719
Accrued severance pay
9,580
7,758
Total long-term liabilities
52,839
62,499
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
13,809
-
EQUITY
498,310
479,629
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
739,644
691,711
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
32,420
36,118
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,036
2,192
Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software
8,936
8,157
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
12
22
Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment
1
(9)
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
1,692
1,583
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(13,047)
(12,723)
Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net
(1,874)
(1,428)
Decrease in other operating assets
1,011
3,445
Increase in trade payables
1,504
4,446
Decrease in other operating liabilities
(8,290)
(8,354)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
1,966
(6,587)
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
859
171
Net cash provided by operating activities
27,226
27,033
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,399)
(1,146)
Proceeds from deposits
42,390
12,136
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
27
14
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(106,189)
(375)
Capitalized software development costs
(3,730)
(3,540)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(68,901)
7,089
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
-
98
Distribution of dividend
(37,037)
(15,635)
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Acquisition deferred payment
(455)
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
-
(4,131)
Net cash used in financing activities
(57,288)
(39,464)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(186)
1,272
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(99,149)
(4,070)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
163,690
126,716
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
64,541
122,646
Debentures Covenants
As of June 30, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $498.3 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (12.25)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.54).
