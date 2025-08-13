RideNow Group Inc.: RumbleOn Rebrands as RideNow Group, Announces HQ Move and New Structure for Dealership Operations

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) announced this week that it is rebranding as RideNow Group, Inc., with a new ticker symbol RDNW. The move is part of a package of changes announced in conjunction with its earnings report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes the relocation of the company's headquarters, the rollout of a new business framework and expanded support for the company's 54 powersports dealerships. The name and ticker symbol will officially change on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

"This change is about more than a new name and ticker symbol-it's about aligning our corporate identity and our operations with the brand our customers already know," said Michael Quartieri, CEO of RideNow Group. "By returning to our roots and strengthening our operations, we are positioning RideNow Group for long-term growth and ensuring our customers enjoy a consistent, exceptional experience."

Also announced this week, the headquarters for RideNow Group will move from Irving, Texas to Chandler, Arizona , to offices in the company's flagship store. The move consolidates leadership and support functions in one location, reinforcing the company's "one team" approach to corporate and store operations.

Central to the company's plan is the rollout of the RideNow Way, a business framework built on three core pillars: Entrepreneurial Spirit, Customer Experience, and Operational Excellence. The RideNow Way will guide leaders and staff in dealerships and the company offices.

"We work tirelessly to exceed our customers' expectations by delivering an expansive selection of powersports products and services tailored to their passions," said Cam Tkach, COO of RideNow Group. "Success for us is when every customer encounters the same high level of service, experience, and excitement at any RideNow location, fueling our growth and reinforcing our commitment to the powersports community."

The company believes the evolution of the RideNow Way will provide a strong foundation for growth in today's market.

"By simplifying our structure, aligning our operations, and reinforcing a culture of performance, we are creating a platform for long-term success," Quartieri added. "Our team is energized, our strategy is clear, and our focus is firmly on delivering value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

About RideNow Group Inc.

RideNow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW), operates through two operating segments: a powersports dealership group and a vehicle transportation services entity, Wholesale Express, LLC ("Express"). We have partnerships with virtually every major powersports brand in the world, and we believe our powersports business is the largest powersports retail group in the United States. RideNow dealerships offer new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, as well as parts, apparel, accessories, finance & insurance products and services, and aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. We are one of the largest purchasers of pre-owned powersports vehicles in the United States and utilize our proprietary RideNow Cash Offer technology to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. To learn more please visit us online at www.ridenow.com.

