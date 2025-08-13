Nayax Ltd.: Nayax Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue of $95.6 million, recurring revenue growth of 32%

Gross margin improves to 48.3%

Net income of $11.7 million with Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million(1)

Total transaction value up 34%, Customer base increases 24%

Company reaffirms full year 2025 guidance

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX, TASE: NYAX), a global commerce payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Our second quarter results reflect the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and the positive momentum of the business. We delivered yet another quarter of strong operational and financial performance driven by profitable revenue growth, robust global demand for our product solutions and services, market share gains, and an ever-expanding geographic footprint of our installed base. Our TAM is large and growing, driven by the shift from cash to digital payments. We expect acceleration in the second half of the year, driven primarily by stronger enterprise hardware sales in emerging segments such as EV chargers, smart coolers and family entertainment centers. With that, we are reaffirming our full year 2025 guidance", commented Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income (loss) due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, in particular, because special items such as finance expenses and Issuance and acquisition costs used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events. Therefore, the Company is not able to forecast on an IFRS basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide an IFRS calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and therefore could result in projected IFRS net income (loss) being materially less than projected adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS).

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the second quarter and three-month period ended June 30, 2024, unless otherwise stated)

Revenue Summary Q2 2025 ($M) Q2 2024 ($M) Growth (%) Payment processing fees 43.1 32.0 34.7% SaaS revenue 27.6 21.4 29.0% Total recurring revenue(1) 70.7 53.4 32.4% POS devices revenue(2) 24.9 24.7 0.8% Total revenue(3) 95.6 78.1 22.4%



Margin Summary



Q2 2025



Q2 2024



Variance Payment processing margin 39.1% 33.6% 5.5% SaaS margin 74.2% 78.3% -4.1% Total recurring margin 52.8% 51.5% 1.3% POS devices margin 35.4% 28.7% 6.7% Total margin 48.3% 44.3% 4.0%

(1) Recurring revenue comprised of SaaS subscription revenue and payment processing fees.

(2) POS devices revenue includes revenues that are derived mainly from the sale of our hardware products.

(3) Q2 2025 includes $2.2 million of revenues from recent acquisitions.

Revenue increased 22% to $95.6 million from $78.1 million driven by both new and existing customer expansion. Revenue includes $1.1 million of favorable foreign exchange rate.

Organic revenue growth for the quarter was 20%.

Recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing fees grew 32%, to $70.7 million and represented 74% of total revenue. Processing revenue growth continues to demonstrate our success as a scalable and valued payment partner to our diverse customer base as the market continues its cash-to-cashless conversion.

Hardware revenue was $24.9 million consistent with the prior year period. We continue to see strong demand for our products, solutions and technology, supporting both the unattended and attended markets.

Gross margin improved to 48.3% from 44.3%. This was primarily due to: Recurring margin improved to 52.8% from 51.5%, partly from renegotiated contracts with several bank acquirers and the Company's improved smart-routing capabilities. Hardware margin improved to 35.4% from 28.7% driven by continuing optimization of our supply chain infrastructure, and better component sourcing and cost.

Operating profit was $9.5 million which includes a one-time gain of $5.6 million mainly due to the share purchase of the remaining 51% of Nayax Capital , an embedded financing solution for operators, previously held as a joint venture.

, an embedded financing solution for operators, previously held as a joint venture. Excluding this one-time gain, operating profit would have been $3.9 million, an improvement of $3.0 million from $0.9 million in last year's second quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $11.7 million. Excluding a one-time gain associated with the share purchase of Nayax Capital, net income would have been $6.1 million, a significant improvement of $9.1 million compared to a net loss of $3.0 million in the prior year period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 was $0.316 and $0.308, respectively. The basic loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $(0.083) per share.

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares were 36,913,470 and 37,786,355, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025, compared the weighted average number of basic shares 36,223,886 for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.6 million, representing a margin of 13% of total revenue. This compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million, representing 10% of total revenue in the prior year period.

Cash flow provided from operating activities was $12.9 million and free cash flow was $5.6 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $172.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits. Short-term and long-term debt balances was at $155.7 million.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Metric Highlights

Key Performance Indicators Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Growth (%) Total transaction value ($m) 1,593 1,186 34.3% Number of processed transactions (millions) 726 583 24.5% Take rate (payments)(4) 2.70% 2.70% 0.00% Managed and connected devices (thousands)(5) 1,377 1,186 16.1% Customers(6) 105,000 85,000 23.5%

(4) Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. Take rate % (payments) is calculated by dividing the Company's processing revenue by the total dollar transaction value in the same quarter.

(5) Number of managed and connected devices includes approximately 54,050 generated by recent acquisitions.

(6) Number of customers includes approximately 4,800 related to the recent acquisitions.

Total transaction value grew by 34.3% to nearly $1.6 billion.

Number of processed transactions increased 24.5% to 726 million.

Take rate was 2.7% as the Company continues to expand into additional verticals.

Total number of managed and connected devices was approximately 1.38 million devices representing an increase of 16.1%. Nayax added more than 48,000 devices in this quarter.

Growth in the customer base continued at a healthy pace, adding nearly 5,000 new customers in the quarter, bringing the total customer base to nearly 105,000, an increase of 23.5%.

The dollar-based net retention rate remained high at 123%, reflecting strong customer satisfaction, while the customer churn rate remained low at 2.8%.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced a strategic partnership with Autel Energy , a leading global provider of EV charging solutions, to embed Nayax's payment technology into approximately 100,000 Autel chargers across North America and Europe by the end of 2026. Autel, one of the fastest-growing EV charging suppliers worldwide with 53% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024, will integrate Nayax's flexible payment infrastructure into its high-performance AC/DC charger products. The partnership enables faster deployment for operators and improves the charging and payment experience for drivers.

, a leading global provider of EV charging solutions, to embed Nayax's payment technology into approximately 100,000 Autel chargers across North America and Europe by the end of 2026. Autel, one of the fastest-growing EV charging suppliers worldwide with 53% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024, will integrate Nayax's flexible payment infrastructure into its high-performance AC/DC charger products. The partnership enables faster deployment for operators and improves the charging and payment experience for drivers. Acquired the remaining 51% of Nayax Capital, a joint venture we initially launched in 2023. Nayax Capital has now been fully consolidated under our embedded finance division. Embedded finance solutions, such as bank accounts, card issuing, and financing, will bring more value to our customers and increase recurring revenue per customer over time.

Announced strategic partnership to provide comprehensive payment solutions for Lynkwell, a leading energy infrastructure provider managing thousands of charging stations across North America and manufacturing its AC chargers in the United States. Lynkwell's ViaLynkTM network is the eighth-largest public charging network in the United States.

a leading energy infrastructure provider managing thousands of charging stations across North America and manufacturing its AC chargers in the United States. Lynkwell's ViaLynkTM network is the eighth-largest public charging network in the United States. Completed the acquisition of Inepro Pay, a Nayax distributor in the Benelux region. The acquisition expands Nayax's reach in the region, while improving efficiency and bringing Nayax closer to its customers.

2025 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2025, Nayax is reaffirming its financial outlook of revenue growth of between 30% to 35%, representing a revenue range of $410 million to $425 million on a constant currency basis. This includes organic revenue growth of at least 25%.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year remains between $65 and $70 million, driven by continued revenue growth, market expansion, the full integration of recent acquisitions, and continuous operational optimization.

The Company expects at least 50% free cash flow conversion from Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided from operating activities minus capitalized development costs and acquisition of property and equipment.

2028 Outlook

As for the Company's 2028 targets, management continues to project an annual revenue growth of approximately 35%, driven by a combination of organic growth and strategic M&A. Management also continues to target a gross margin of 50%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, as we continue to drive high margin recurring revenues and operational efficiency.

It is noted that the financial outlook provided by Nayax constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and is current as of today. Unless required by law, Nayax has no obligation to update its guidance. Please see the cautionary note regarding Forward-looking Statements below.

Investor Conference Calls

Nayax will host two conference calls to discuss its results later today, August 13, 2025. The first will be in English for international investors and the other in Hebrew for Israel-based investors to discuss its second quarter 2025 results.

The conference call in English will be held at: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call in Hebrew will be held at: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:30 p.m. Israel time / 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Participating on the call will be Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer, and Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer

For the conference call in English, Nayax encourages participants to pre-register using the link below. Those who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call/webcast start time. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

https://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13755150&linkSecurityString=1e3433a8c2

For those who are unable to pre-register, kindly join the conference call/webcast by using one of the dial-in numbers or clicking the webcast link below.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-737-7051

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-809-455-690

INTERNATIONAL: 1-201-689-8878

WEBCAST LINK:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1728954&tp_key=425ee383ca

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until August 27, 2025. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay TOLL/Israel: 1-809-458-327

Replay Pin Number: 13755150

An archive of the conference call will also be available on Nayax's Investor Relations website Nayax - Investor Relations.

To access the conference call/webcast in Hebrew, use the link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84094538383

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations, such as statements in this press release regarding our financial outlook, future business prospects and the impact of recent acquisitions or partnerships involving Autel Energy, Nayax Capital, Lynkwell and Inepro Pay. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to various operational metrics and financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted under International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, this press release contains financial metrics presented on a constant currency basis as well as Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures, as a measure to evaluate our past results and future prospects.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we define as loss for the period excluding finance expenses, tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation costs, non-recurring issuance and acquisition costs and our share in losses of associates accounted for by the equity method.

We present Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it is a measure that our management and board of directors utilize as a measure to evaluate our operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken collectively with financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, may be helpful to investors because it provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, our management does not consider this non-IFRS measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in our financial statements, as further detailed above. In addition, it is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation is provided at the end of this press release for Adjusted EBITDA to net profit or loss, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review net loss and the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA included below and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Constant Currency

Nayax presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Future expected results for transactions in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the exchange rates in effect in the last month of the reporting period. Nayax provides this financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. These constant currency financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company cannot provide expected net income without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, of which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's IFRS financial results.

Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided from operating activities minus capitalized development costs and acquisition of property and equipment. A reconciliation is provided at the end of this press release for Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided from operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Other Financial Metrics:

Dollar-based net retention rate

Measured as a percentage of Recurring Revenue from returning customers in a given period as compared to the Recurring Revenue from such customers in the prior period, which reflects the increase in revenue and the rate of losses from customer churn.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2025, Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency - effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Public Relations Contact:



Scott Gamm



Strategy Voice Associates



Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com Investor Relations Contact:



Aaron Greenberg



Chief Strategy Officer



IR@nayax.com

NAYAX LTD



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



As of June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) June 30 December 31 2025 2024 U.S. dollars in thousands

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 172,267 83,130 Restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity 80,756 60,299 Short-term bank deposits 638 9,327 Receivables in respect of processing activity 80,418 45,071 Trade receivable, net 61,815 55,694 Inventory 23,177 19,768 Other current assets 20,127 14,368 Total current assets 439,198 287,657 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term bank deposits 1,216 2,155 Other long-term assets 7,589 4,253 Investment in associate - 3,754 Right-of-use assets, net 5,111 6,292 Property and equipment, net 15,496 11,112 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 164,698 117,670 Total non-current assets 194,110 145,236 TOTAL ASSETS 633,308 432,893

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

June 30 December 31 2025 2024 U.S. dollars in thousands

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit and short term loan - 25,276 Current maturities of long-term bank loans 3,220 3,978 Current maturities of other long-term liabilities 5,751 1,353 Current maturities of leases liabilities 2,830 2,967 Payables in respect of processing activity 188,170 130,958 Trade payables 19,407 21,059 Other payables 41,533 33,887 Total current liabilities 260,911 219,478 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term bank loans 12,187 18,605 Other long-term liabilities 11,076 20,716 Post-employment benefit obligations, net 552 497 Bonds 140,252 - Lease liabilities 3,158 4,078 Deferred income taxes 3,685 4,274 Total non-current liabilities 170,910 48,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES 431,821 267,648 EQUITY: Shareholders Equity: Share capital 9 9 Additional paid in capital 230,733 220,715 Capital reserves 10,394 7,832 Accumulated deficit (39,649) (63,311) TOTAL EQUITY 201,487 165,245 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 633,308 432,893

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. dollars in thousands

(Excluding loss per share data)

Revenues 176,699 142,049 95,589 78,087 Cost of revenues (90,628) (79,474) (49,417) (43,499) Gross Profit 86,071 62,575 46,172 34,588 Research and development expenses (14,884) (12,762) (7,732) (6,417) Selling, general and administrative expenses (58,759) (45,284) (31,218) (23,824) Depreciation and amortization in respect of technology and capitalized development costs (6,502) (5,383) (3,326) (2,812) Other income (expenses) 11,710 (506) 5,621 (378) Share of losses of equity method investees (226) (538) - (248) Profit (Loss) from ordinary operations 17,410 (1,898) 9,517 909 Financial Income 7,935 1,089 6,099 652 Financial Expense (5,958) (7,078) (3,631) (4,253) Profit (loss) before taxes on income 19,387 (7,887) 11,985 (2,692) Tax expense (579) (82) (333) (321) Profit (loss) for the period 18,808 (7,969) 11,652 (3,013) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.511 (0.227) 0.316 (0.083) Diluted earnings per share 0.498 - 0.308 -

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) Six months ended

June 30



Three months ended

June 30



2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. dollars in thousands

Profit (loss) for the period 18,808 (7,969) 11,652 (3,013) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Gain (loss) from translation of financial statements of foreign operations 529 (39) (157) 3 Gain on cash flow hedges 2,033 525 3,104 314 Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the period 21,370 (7,483) 14,599 (2,696)

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Share

capital Additional paid in capital Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations Other capital reserves Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated

deficit Total

equity U.S. dollars in thousands

Balance as of January 1, 2024 (audited) 8 153,524 248 9,545 (150) (65,585) 97,590 Changes in the six months ended June 30, 2024: Loss for the period - - - - - (7,969) (7,969) Issuance of ordinary shares 1 63,190 - - - - 63,191 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - (39) 525 - 486 Employee options exercised and vesting of restricted shares * 2,078 - - - - 2,078 Share-based payment - - - - - 3,311 3,311 Balance as of June 30, 2024 (unaudited) 9 218,792 248 9,506 375 (70,243) 158,687 Balance as of January 1, 2025 (audited) 9 220,715 463 9,973 (2,604) (63,311) 165,245 Changes in the six months ended June 30, 2025: Profit for the period - - - - - 18,808 18,808 Issuance of warrants, net - 5,706 - - - - 5,706 Issuance of options due acquisition - 1,222 - - - - 1,222 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - 2,033 529 - 2,562 Employee options exercised and vesting of restricted shares * 3,090 - - - - 3,090 Share-based payment - - - - - 4,854 4,854 Balance as of June 30, 2025 (unaudited) 9 230,733 463 12,006 (2,075) (39,649) 201,487

(*) Presents an amount less than $1 thousand.

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Share

capital Additional paid in capital Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations Other capital reserves Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated

deficit Total

equity U.S. dollars in thousands

Balance as of March 31, 2024 (unaudited) 9 217,330 248 9,503 61 (68,964) 158,187 Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2024: Loss for the period - - - - - (3,013) (3,013) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - 3 314 - 317 Employee options exercised and vesting of restricted shares * 957 - - - - 957 Issuance of ordinary shares * 505 - - - - 505 Share-based payment - - - - - 1,734 1,734 Balance as of June 30, 2024 (unaudited) 9 218,792 248 9,506 375 (70,243) 158,687 Balance as of March 31, 2025 (unaudited) 9 227,571 463 8,902 (1,918) (54,224) 180,803 Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2025: Profit for the period - - - - - 11,652 11,652 Issuance of options due acquisition - 1,222 - - - - 1,222 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - 3,104 (157) - 2,947 Employee options exercised and vesting of restricted shares * 1,940 - - - - 1,940 Share-based payment - - - - - 2,923 2,923 Balance as of June 30, 2025 (unaudited) 9 230,733 463 12,006 (2,075) (39,649) 201,487

(*) Presents an amount less than $1 thousand.

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. dollars in thousands

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net profit (loss) for the period 18,808 (7,969) 11,652 (3,013) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operations (see Appendix A) (4,573) 17,299 1,294 12,203 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,235 9,330 12,946 9,190 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capitalized development costs (12,488) (9,788) (6,262) (5,417) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,906) (1,009) (1,110) (849) Loans granted to related company (2,062) (559) (1,962) (300) Decrease (Increase) in bank deposits 9,006 (22,715) (549) 312 Interest received 2,873 1,045 1,576 612 Investments in financial assets (5,000) (284) (5,000) - Proceeds from sub-lessee 22 111 - 56 Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (15,541) (14,934) (7,341) (14,934) Repayment of contingent liability due consideration of subsidiary acquisition (5,519) - (1,983) - Net cash used in investing activities (30,615) (48,133) (22,631) (20,520) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of ordinary shares - 62,686 - - Proceeds from issue of bonds and warrants, net 132,941 - - - Interest paid (1,598) (2,339) (400) (1,254) Changes in short-term bank credit (26,000) (12,404) (774) 7,051 Receipt of long-term bank loans - 17,000 - - Repayment of long-term bank loans (7,079) (2,180) (805) (1,916) Repayment of long-term loans from others - (1,723) - (581) Repayment of other long-term liabilities (1,000) (100) - (76) Employee options exercised 2,680 2,626 1,484 1,730 Principal lease payments (1,433) (1,269) (729) (683) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 98,511 62,297 (1,224) 4,271 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 82,131 23,494 (10,909) (7,059) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 83,130 38,386 176,763 68,569 Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 6,889 (994) 6,605 (523) Gains (losses) from translation differences on cash and cash equivalents of foreign operations 117 1,026 (192) 925 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 172,267 61,912 172,267 61,912

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. dollars in thousands

Appendix A - adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Adjustments in respect of: Depreciation and amortization 11,735 9,561 6,014 5,043 Post-employment benefit obligations, net 35 (5) 24 (9) Deferred taxes (1,072) (772) (381) (283) Finance expenses, net 3,681 2,562 5,143 1,750 Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits - 634 - 334 Profit from gaining control in subsidiary (12,152) - (6,063) - Share of loss of equity method investee 226 538 - 248 Long-term deferred income 105 570 144 261 Expenses in respect of share-based compensation 4,295 2,965 2,512 1,512 Total adjustments 6,853 16,053 7,393 8,856 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Increase in restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity (20,435) (4,539) (8,766) (447) Increase in receivables from processing activity (35,347) (29,098) (15,895) (6,707) Increase in trade receivables (4,295) (3,289) (5,693) (3,684) Decrease (Increase) in other current assets (2,448) 2,220 (2,704) 2,873 Decrease (Increase) in inventory (2,498) 1,445 (1,714) 901 Increase in payables in respect of processing activity 57,212 35,257 25,689 9,304 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (7,690) (269) (1,309) 4,115 Increase (Decrease) in other payables 4,075 (481) 4,293 (3,008) Total changes in operating assets and liability items (11,426) 1,246 (6,099) 3,347 Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations (4,573) 17,299 1,294 12,203 Appendix B - Information regarding investing and financing activities not involving cash flows: Purchase of property and equipment in credit 154 130 39 130 Recognition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities - 584 - 63 Share based payments costs attributed to development activities, capitalized as intangible assets 559 346 411 222

IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliation

Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Net income/loss for the period 11,652 (3,013) Finance expense, net (2,468) 3,601 Income tax expense (benefit) 333 321 Depreciation and amortization 6,014 5,043 EBITDA 15,531 5,952 Share-based payment costs 2,512 1,512 Employment benefit cost(1) 188 - Other (income) expense(2) (5,621) 378 Share of loss of equity method investee - 248 ADJUSTED EBITDA 12,610 8,090

(1) Other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VMT

(2) Primarily gain recognized from remeasurement an equity accounted investee, upon obtaining control of Nayax Capital, professional services and expenses related to our recent acquisitions

The following is a reconciliation of Operating Cash for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated.

Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Operating Cash 12,946 9,190 Capitalized development costs (6,262) (5,417) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,110) (849) Free Cash Flow 5,574 2,924

The following is a reconciliation of OPEX for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Adjusted OPEX for each of the periods indicated.

Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 OPEX 42,276 33,053 Stock Based Compensation (2,371) (1,401) Depreciation & Amortization (5,710) (4,879) Employment Benefit Cost(1) (188) - Adjusted OPEX 34,007 26,773