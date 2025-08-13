Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858605 | ISIN: US1442851036 | Ticker-Symbol: XTY
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 11:18
222,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
220,00222,0015:42
220,00222,0015:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 14:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carpenter Technology Corporation: Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors Elects Tony Thene as Chairman and CEO

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the "Company") today announced the execution of succession plans for the Board of Directors.

Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors has unanimously elected Tony R. Thene, current President and Chief Executive Officer, to assume the additional duties of Chairman of the Board, effective October 7, 2025, immediately before the commencement of the 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting. For the last 10 years, Mr. Thene has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Carpenter Technology and has been instrumental in leading significant growth. Under Mr. Thene's leadership, the Company has transformed into a leading preferred solutions provider in specialty materials serving key growth markets, with a focus on safety, quality, technology development and continuous improvement across operations.

Mr. Thene succeeds I. Martin Inglis, who has informed the Board of Directors of his intention not to stand for reelection to the Board when his term expires at the 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting. Mr. Inglis was elected Chairman of Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors in 2021 and has served on the Board of Directors since 2003. The Company is sincerely grateful for Mr. Inglis' contributions and leadership in his over 20 years of service.

In addition, Brian Malloy, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President (succeeding Mr. Thene in that capacity) and Chief Operating Officer effective October 7, 2025. Mr. Malloy joined Carpenter Technology in August 2015 and has served in various Commercial and Operations leadership roles. Since joining Carpenter Technology, Mr. Malloy has leveraged his deep industry, marketing, operations and technical background to drive significant growth and improvement across areas including strategic marketing, technology innovation and operational excellence. He was most recently appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in December 2023.

Continuing the Board of Directors' commitment to high quality corporate governance and effective Board leadership, Steven M. Ward has been elected to the position of Lead Independent Director, effective October 7, 2025, immediately before the commencement of the 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting. Mr. Ward is currently the Chairperson of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors and has served on the Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors since 2001.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace and defense, medical, transportation, energy, and industrial and consumer markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys including nickel, cobalt, and titanium and material process capabilities that solve our customers' current and future material challenges. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Investor Inquiries:
John Huyette
+1 610-208-2061
jhuyette@cartech.com 		Media Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley
+1 610-208-2278
hbeardsley@cartech.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.