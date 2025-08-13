Anzeige
13.08.2025
Gen Digital Inc.: Gen Q2/2025 Threat Report

Our latest Threat Report uncovers the first AI-powered ransomware, offering a free decryptor to help victims and exposes fake online pharmacies selling counterfeit weightloss drugs and more

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Gen Threat Research Team | Insights Blog

This quarter, Gen Threat Labs shines a light on PharmaFraud - a network of fake online pharmacies stealing people's data and money. Avast released a free decryptor to combat the first AI-built ransomware while we saw tech support scams spreading on Facebook.

View the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gen Digital Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gen Digital Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen Digital Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gen-q2%2f2025-threat-report-1060335

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
