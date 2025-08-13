Gen Digital Inc.: Gen Q2/2025 Threat Report

Our latest Threat Report uncovers the first AI-powered ransomware, offering a free decryptor to help victims and exposes fake online pharmacies selling counterfeit weightloss drugs and more

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Gen Threat Research Team | Insights Blog

This quarter, Gen Threat Labs shines a light on PharmaFraud - a network of fake online pharmacies stealing people's data and money. Avast released a free decryptor to combat the first AI-built ransomware while we saw tech support scams spreading on Facebook.

