Within the historical Bertha exploration pit ("Bertha") selected rock grab sampling expanded on a single location of historical sampling, returning up to 16.9% copper (Cu) and 8.48 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) from a series of paralleling quartz-carbonate veins along a 30 meter (m) strike-length. These results validate the high-grade nature of the historical exploration pit, which reported past production of 30 tonnes averaging 2.14% Cu and 27.43 g/t Ag1. Additionally, mineralization continues along a >450 m west-southwest strike between the Bertha and Bertha South showings ("Bertha Zone") with no recorded drilling (Figure 1).

Importantly, the high-grade copper mineralization is situated along the margins of a newly defined IP chargeability anomaly exceeding 900 metres in strike length and over 500 metres in width, which remains open at depth, down-plunge, and to the east.

Highlights:

Broad, Open-Ended IP Chargeability Anomaly Coincident with Resistivity: The IP survey defines a >900 m long by >500 m wide chargeability anomaly, expanding to over 750 m centrally where key north- and west-southwest-trending structures intersect. Chargeability appears tabular in cross-section and strengthens eastward, remaining open in this direction near-surface as well as down-dip and down-plunge >600 m vertical depth to the west-southwest, coinciding with a resistivity high interpreted as a potential intrusive source or secondary porosity (Figure 1).

Evidence of Strong Structural Preparation: All six rock grab samples from the Bertha Zone consisted largely of chalcocite mineralization that returned >1% copper, with four exceeding 3% and the highest yielding 16.9% Cu (Figure 1). Hosted within the same fragmental volcanic unit (Late Triassic-Early Jurassic Nicola Group) as the historical Bertha exploration pit these results suggest a broad supergene-style blanket where vertical downward-migrating high-grade copper sulphides precipitated along pre-existing vein and fracture networks near the core of a porphyry system (Figure 1).

Prime Untested Porphyry Drill Target Identified: Southeast of the historical Bertha exploration pit, a large hydrothermal alteration footprint coincides with overlapping chargeability (10-20 mV/V) and resistivity (500-700 ohm-m) anomalies along the margins of a magnetic low, outlining a high-priority, untested target with strong potential for a significant alkalic porphyry discovery (Figure 2).





Figure 1. 2025 IP geophysical survey at 50 meters depth (plan view) with select annotated rock grab samples overlying chargeability and resistivity anomalies and depth profile in the Bertha Zone.

"The confirmation of high-grade copper at-surface and identification of a large 0.7 km2 IP geophysical anomaly at Bertha represent a major step forward in defining the untested potential of this area," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO. "The signature strength and dimensions are highly promising for targeting a midsize high-grade porphyry system perhaps similar to the New Afton system, with a broad moderate chargeability overlapping resistivity along the margins of a magnetic anomaly, together with nearby evidence of high-grade supergene copper mineralization. We now have the geochemical and geophysical data needed to plan drill targets in preparation for an inaugural drilling program at Bertha, the first to test this previously untouched target."





Figure 2. 2025 total magnetic intensity ground geophysical survey (plan view) with select annotated rock grab samples and overlapping chargeability and resistivity anomalies outlining the prime drill targets.

Discussion: Chargeability Vectors for a New Afton Style Porphyry System

At the New Afton copper-gold alkalic porphyry deposit in south-central British Columbia, IP surveys have been key to mapping copper sulphide mineralization and alteration at depth. Productive zones typically show moderate chargeability of 10-15 mV/V, occasionally reaching up to 25 mV/V in the near-surface supergene chalcocite zone3. While chargeability highs above 20 mV/V do occur, they are often linked to non-economic pyrite-rich alteration halos or magnetite, making moderate chargeability a more reliable vector for near-surface mineralization.

Comparatively at Bertha a 7-20 millivolts per volt (mV/V) chargeability feature overlaps a parallel, plunging resistivity anomaly (500-700 ohm-m), potentially indicative of intrusive activity or secondary porosity, the latter being a key feature exhibiting similar values that are associated with deeper hypogene copper-gold mineralization at the New Afton deposit, 28 km to the northeast2. These geophysical signatures together with recently compiled geochemistry (see July 22, 2025 news release) underscore strong potential for the discovery of a significant untested copper-gold porphyry at Bertha, largely hidden beneath a thin (<3 m) layer of younger Eocene volcanic cover that would have preserved mineralization from glacial erosion.

*Note that the information and comparisons disclosed herein to New Afton are not necessarily indicative of mineralization or assay results at the Bertha Zone or elsewhere across the Kolos Project area.

1McKenzie, W.A., 1929. Annual Report of the Minister of Mines: Mining Operations for Gold, Coal, Etc. in the Province of British Columbia. Victoria, British Columbia. P. 247.

2Roots, E., Craven, J.A., Schetselaar, E., Enkin, R., and Wade, D., 2021. Three-dimensional analysis of magnetotelluric data from the New Afton porphyry deposit, central British Columbia; in Targeted Geoscience Initiative 5: contributions to the understanding and exploration of porphyry deposits, (ed.) A. Plouffe and E. Schetselaar; Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 616, p. 53-64. https://doi.org/10.4095/327952.

3Schuur, W. 1966. Report on Induced Polarization Survey of the Property Near Iron Mask Lake, Kamloops, British Columbia, for Afton Mines Ltd. Canadian Aero Mineral Surveys Ltd. Project No. 7002, Ottawa, Ontario. Assessment Report 879.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Kamloops, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

