Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the compilation of historical soil and rock grab sampling covering the adjoining 57 km² Bertha Property, strategically optioned for full ownership, and an area extending north of the Sonic Zone on Torr's 100% owned 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia (Figure 1A). Notably, the historical dataset highlights a 4.5 km² copper-gold soil anomaly north of the Sonic Zone within Torr's 100%-owned land package, reporting up to 4,510 parts per million (ppm) copper (Cu) and 590 parts per billion (ppb) gold (Au) (Figures 1A, 1B).

In addition, 2025 field reconnaissance within the Sonic Zone Cu-Au porphyry target area identified a new mineralized outcrop approximately 1 kilometre (km) northeast of Torr's 2024 discovery, which returned 1.1% Cu in a magnetite-rich grab sample along the margins of a highly prospective high magnetic anomaly. The newly identified outcrop yielded 0.42% Cu (Figure 1B) from a strongly sheared quartz-carbonate vein hosted in Nicola Group volcanics, proximal to a pyritized monzonite intrusion and silica-apatite dyke; further supporting vectors toward a potential alkalic Cu-Au porphyry centre.

Highlights:

Significant Cu Soil Anomaly Identified North of the Sonic Zone: Historical data compilation has outlined a significant 4.5 km² Cu-Au soil anomaly extending northeast of the Sonic Zone for a strike-length of 3.7 km with a width of 1.2 km. The anomaly is defined by copper values exceeding 200 ppm, with peak results of up to 4,510 ppm Cu and 590 ppb Au. Importantly, this geochemical trend aligns with two low-magnetic geophysical features showcasing a dominant northeast orientation and a secondary northwest structural control more strongly developed along the margins of a high-magnetic body to the southwest; highlighting a compelling exploration target.

Multi-Kilometer Epithermal and Porphyry Corridor Defined: Historical datasets have also defined a >4.0 km Au-silver (Ag)-Cu epithermal corridor, possibly linked, extending northwest from the Sonic Zone porphyry target through the Plug and Meadow Creek occurrences (see March 11, 2025 news release) with up to 700 ppb Au in soil and 2.24 g/t Au over 4.4 meters (m), 20.78 g/t Au over 0.56 m, and 6.24 g/t Au with 1715 g/t Ag over 0.36 m in trenching (Figure 1B).

Potential for Untested Large-Scale Porphyry Centre at Sonic: Multi-phase intrusions, widespread phyllic and localized potassic alteration, plus several silica-aplite dykes define the hallmarks of a fertile alkalic copper-gold system. Within the 4 km² Sonic Zone "Gap" is a highly prospective area, with porphyry-style alteration and mineralization exposed at surface in outcrop with no soil sampling or drilling ever recorded.

Four Undrilled Large-Scale Porphyry Targets With District-Scale at Kolos: The highway-accessible Kolos Project hosts four large, undrilled copper-gold porphyry targets (Sonic, Bertha, Kirby, and Lodi) with surface geochemical anomalies covering a combined 11.8 km². Bertha, Kirby, and Lodi are fully drill-permitted, while Sonic is in the permitting phase. Defined through extensive geochemical and geophysical work, these targets offer significant discovery potential with the ability for year-round operations within 30 to 50 km of the New Afton and Highland Valley mines, the latter being Canada's largest open-pit copper mine (Figure 1A).

"The combination of historical data and our recent fieldwork continues to highlight the significant discovery potential at the highway-accessible Kolos Project," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "We are advancing the drill permit for the Sonic Zone and plan to fully evaluate the highly prospective 4 km² "Gap" area this year. Our inaugural Phase 1 drill program will begin at the Bertha target, where surface outcrop rock samples returned up to 16.9% copper, supported by a strong chargeability anomaly suggesting mineralization may extend beyond 500 vertical metres. These efforts mark the beginning of a broader strategy to unlock four high-impact opportunities within Canada's most productive copper belt."

Figure 1A. Kolos Project with historical soil and rock grab samples outlining key porphyry targets overlying first vertical derivative residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics with select 2023-2025 annotated rock grab samples. Figure 1B. Sonic Zone area with historical soil and rock grab samples overlying first vertical derivative residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics with select 2023-2025 annotated rock grab samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/264918_fb36f05ac42339e6_001full.jpg

Of a total 6,941 historical soils sampled for Cu, 274 returned >100 ppm Cu and 102 > 200 ppm Cu. With only 997 historical soil samples analyzed for Au, 69 returned > 20 ppb Au and 19 > 60 ppb Au, with the highest yielding 700 ppb Au. Of 293 historical rock grab samples 18 returned >0.5% Cu and 17 >0.2 g/t Au (Figures 1A, 1B).

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from 2025 samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Kamloops, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

