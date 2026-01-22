Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to outline a new, highly prospective porphyry-style copper-gold target, Bertha North, located approximately 1.7 kilometres northwest of the Bertha Zone (Figure 1) within the Company's 332 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia. The recognition of the Bertha North porphyry target following recent 3D modelling of the 2025 induced polarization (IP) survey materially expands the scale of the Bertha area and supports its evolution into a multi-porphyry target district.

The Bertha North target (formerly Target 2) is defined by a moderate-to-high resistivity anomaly coincident with a strong magnetic response, interpreted to reflect magnetite-bearing intrusive rocks consistent with an alkalic porphyry environment. This geophysical signature is spatially associated with an approximately 800 metre (m) by 500 m historical copper and gold soil anomaly (see Target 2, July 22, 2025 news release), with values up to 528 parts per million (ppm) copper (Cu) and 20 parts per billion (ppb) Au (Figure 1, Figure 2). Indications of an underlying chargeability have been detected at the depth limits of the IP survey, suggesting additional prospectivity at depth. Surveys within the target area also identified diorite and monzonite intrusions, further supporting the interpretation of an intrusive copper-gold porphyry source.

Highlights:

Second Porphyry-Scale Target Identified at Bertha North: Bertha North represents a new, large, untested porphyry-style target defined by coincident moderate-to-high resistivity (approximately 300-930 ohm-m) and strong magnetic anomalies (Figure 1, Figure 2), a geophysical signature commonly associated with magnetite-bearing intrusive phases in alkalic porphyry systems.

Compelling Multi-Dataset Targeting: The Bertha North geophysical anomalies overlap a broad historical ~800 m by 500 m copper-gold soil anomaly (Figure 2) in the vicinity of diorite and monzonite intrusions, providing independent geological, geochemical, and geophysical vectors supporting the presence of a porphyry-style system.

Chargeability at Depth Enhances Porphyry Prospectivity: 2025 IP data indicates a chargeability response at the depth limits of the 2025 survey, beneath the overlying resistive cap, a geophysical configuration commonly associated with the upper portions of porphyry systems and supportive of a potential porphyry center at depth. To further advance this target, deeper-penetration IP surveys are planned for Spring 2026, to be completed in conjunction with the expansion of the Bertha Zone and designed to extend coverage beyond current depth limits.

Fully Funded Phase II Drill Program to Test Multiple Porphyry Targets: Torr is fully financed for a Phase II drill program of up to 6,000 metres, which will include drill testing of both the northeast-directed porphyry target at Bertha (see January 21, 2026 news release) and the newly identified Bertha North target.





Figure 1. Plan view of the 2025 total magnetic intensity ground magnetic survey with selected rock grab samples, location of 2025 drill holes, and coincident chargeability and resistivity anomalies outlining the Bertha and Bertha North Cu-Au porphyry targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/281213_0d65de64c4049a2f_001full.jpg

"The identification of Bertha North adds important new context to our understanding of the greater Bertha area as a potentially large, multi-centered copper-gold porphyry district, further strengthening our conviction that this area warrants continued and systematic exploration," said Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "The coincidence of strong magnetic and resistivity responses with a broad copper-gold soil anomaly, mapped diorite and monzonite intrusions, and indications of chargeability at depth reinforces the high level of prospectivity of this target. With Bertha North remaining entirely untested and Torr fully funded for a Phase II drill program, we are well positioned to aggressively advance exploration across the broader Bertha area and continue building long-term value through the systematic development of the Kolos Project."





Figure 2. 2025 inverted IP resistivity and overlying magnetic geophysical survey with historical copper-gold soil sampling, oblique cross-sectional (above) and plan (below) views with planned 2026 drill targeting.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/281213_0d65de64c4049a2f_002full.jpg

Geological Interpretation

The Bertha North target displays a compelling geophysical and geological signature consistent with the upper levels of an alkalic copper-gold porphyry system, where magnetite-bearing intrusions commonly produce elevated magnetic responses and moderate-to-high resistivity. In this context, the resistivity anomaly is interpreted to reflect a competent intrusive body or altered porphyry cap that is prospective for copper-gold mineralization, particularly where it is spatially coincident with a strong magnetic signature, broad copper-gold soil anomaly, and indications of chargeability at depth. The spatial convergence of these independent datasets supports the interpretation of Bertha North as a distinct porphyry center, rather than a distal expression of the Bertha system.

In alkalic porphyry environments, such as New Afton and other deposits within the Quesnel Terrane, porphyry systems commonly occur in clusters, with multiple mineralized intrusions developed over kilometre-scale distances. The identification of Bertha North therefore significantly enhances the exploration potential of the greater Bertha area, demonstrating the presence of multiple porphyry-fertile intrusive centers and reinforcing the district-scale copper-gold opportunities at the Kolos Project; that includes two additional untested kilometre-scale clustered porphyry zones at Sonic and Kirby-Lodi.

Next Steps

Bertha North will be incorporated into Torr's fully funded Phase II exploration and drill program, with planned work to include expanded IP coverage, detailed geological mapping, and drill testing designed to evaluate the depth extent, grade potential, and geometry of the target; advancing the Bertha area toward a potential district-scale porphyry discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

