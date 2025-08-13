Worksport Ltd: Worksport Posts Q2 2025 Results: Gross Profit Increases 173%, Revenue Jumps 83%, Margin Expands 870 bps, Operating Loss Improves 15% [QoQ].

Company Reaffirms =$20 Million 2025 Revenue Target and Highlights Clear Path to Near-Term Operational Cash Flow Positivity

West Seneca, New York, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today announced record financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025") and reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of at least $20 million.

Q2 2025 Highlights

Worksport delivered its highest quarterly revenue in Company history, with net sales of $4.10 million, up 114% year-over-year and 83% sequentially. Gross margin expanded 8.7 percentage points from Q1 to 26.4%, driving a 173% increase in gross profit to $1.08 million. Operating loss improved 15% QoQ to $(3.62) million, while net loss narrowed ~16% to $(3.73) million. Operating cash use improved 19% to $(3.10) million, and total liquidity stood at ~$6.1 million. Inventory remained stable at $5.88 million, with ~90% in raw materials to support production ramp-up.

The Company achieved three consecutive monthly sales records in Q2 - April $1.22M, May $1.28M, and June $1.60M - equating to a $19.2M annualized run rate (non-GAAP). Year-to-date, Worksport has added 450+ new dealer accounts, with its network at full activation capable of generating ~$21.5M in annual repeatable revenue (excluding B2C and new dealer accounts).

Additional Operational Highlights:

Production: Q3 2025 output is expected to be notably stronger than Q2. July output averaged 115-130 units/day , peaking at 160 units/day and by late Q3 targeting ~200 units/day .





Q3 2025 output is expected to be notably stronger than Q2. July output averaged , peaking at and by late Q3 targeting . Innovation Pipeline: HD3 heavy-duty tonneau cover on track for Q3 launch ; SOLIS (solar tonneau) and COR (portable power) on track for Q4 launch ; AetherLux cold-climate heat pump advancing to commercial testing .





HD3 heavy-duty tonneau cover on track for ; SOLIS (solar tonneau) and COR (portable power) on track for ; AetherLux cold-climate heat pump advancing to . Tariff Management: Estimated 5-10% inflationary cost impact offset by operational efficiencies; the Company is evaluating additional strategies to further mitigate effects across upcoming clean-tech products.



Management Commentary

Steven Rossi, Founder & CEO of Worksport, said:

"Q2 shows our model working at scale - demand is outpacing supply, margins are expanding, and our U.S. facility continues to ramp efficiently. With three straight monthly sales records and gross margin now at 26.4%, we're executing toward operational cash-flow positivity while preparing to launch HD3, SOLIS, and COR. We believe our American-made tonneau business alone can carry Worksport to profitability in 2026, with clean-tech adding meaningful upside."

Michael Johnston, CFO, added:

"We delivered strong sequential leverage, including gross profit up 173% with operating loss improved 15%, and we tightened operating cash use by 19%. Liquidity remains stable with approximately $6.1 million available, and our inventory profile supports growth without significant near-term working capital. We reaffirm our target of at least $20 million in revenue this year and expect gross margin to approach 30% by year-end, with operating cash-flow breakeven targeted for late Q4 2025 or early Q1 2026."

Outlook & Guidance



2025 Revenue: Reaffirmed at =$20 million .

Reaffirmed at . Margins: Expect continued expansion toward ~30%+ gross margin by year-end .

Expect continued expansion toward . Cash Flow: Targeting operating cash-flow breakeven by Q4 2025 / Q1 2026 .

Targeting by . 2026 Profitability Drivers: Initial $2-3M revenue expected from first batches of COR & SOLIS; AetherLux expected to contribute meaningfully in 2026.

Capital & Liquidity:

Reg A Offering: Company expects to close the current Regulation A offering by end of August 2025 ; if fully subscribed ( $10M ), management believes Worksport is fully funded through 2025 and into 2026 .





Company the current offering ; if fully subscribed ( ), management believes Worksport is . Warrants: Outstanding warrants ($4.50-$6.70 exercise ranges) may provide 2026 growth capital. While currently not in the money, the Company believes current share price is undervalued and may be better reflected as the year goes on. Per the current business plan, Worksport intends to limit notable equity dilution while pursuing disciplined growth.



Worksport Q2 2025 Conference Call

For detailed insights on the quarter, and management commentary, please attend our scheduled conference call. It will occur at 1PM ET on Wednesday August 13, 2025.

Accompanying prepared remarks and deck will be available at 1pm ET.

Worksport Q2 2025 Report: Balance Sheet & Income Statement

Below is a summary excerpt from the Financial Statements section of Worksport 10-Q [June 30, 2025] covering the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Investors are encouraged to review the complete 10-Q filing and the accompanying prepared remarks, both linked above, for full context and analysis.

Worksport Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,393,140 $ 4,883,099 Accounts receivable, net 295,961 42,589 Other receivable 228,086 169,728 Inventory (Note 3) 5,881,513 5,190,054 Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 6) 692,292 192,192 Total current assets 8,490,992 10,477,662 Investments (Note 11) 122,681 66,308 Property and equipment, net (Note 4) 13,218,121 13,644,226 Operating lease right-of-use assets (Note 12) 731,633 595,415 Intangible assets, net (Note 5) 1,016,710 953,049 Total assets $ 23,580,137 $ 25,736,660 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,973,131 $ 1,526,630 Accrued liabilities and other 682,781 800,283 Accrued compensation 517,475 377,112 Long-term debt, current portion (Note 13) 235,865 222,992 Lease liability, current portion (Note 12) 323,698 246,535 Total current liabilities 3,732,950 3,173,552 Lease liability, excluding current portion (Note 12) 437,266 368,472 Long-term debt, excluding current portion (Note 13) 2,093,363 4,781,005 Total liabilities 6,263,579 8,323,029 Shareholders' Equity Series A, B & C Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 100 Series A, 0 Series B, and 49,335 Series C issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7) 49 - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 5,519,130 and 4,016,205 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7) 5,518 4,016 Additional paid-in capital 87,970,432 79,781,674 Share subscriptions receivable (1,577 ) (1,577 ) Share subscriptions payable 2,022,630 2,115,064 Accumulated deficit (72,671,914 ) (64,476,966 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (8,580 ) (8,580 ) Total shareholders' equity 17,316,558 17,413,631 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,580,137 $ 25,736,660

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-Q.

Worksport Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 4,104,958 $ 1,921,539 $ 6,344,963 $ 2,434,176 Cost of sales 3,022,846 1,624,910 4,866,630 2,100,091 Gross profit 1,082,112 296,629 1,478,333 334,085 Operating Expenses Research and development 304,833 1,045,864 674,434 1,415,465 General and administrative 2,454,055 1,900,522 5,442,835 4,205,239 Sales and marketing 1,305,355 478,792 2,175,104 545,569 Professional fees 637,493 766,563 1,063,534 1,710,341 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (1,993 ) 15,636 (3,638 ) 7,685 Total operating expenses 4,699,743 4,207,377 9,352,269 7,884,299 Loss from operations (3,617,631 ) (3,910,748 ) (7,873,936 ) (7,550,214 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (128,156 ) (134,164 ) (323,594 ) (257,762 ) Interest income 11,303 - 19,437 3,054 Rental income - 31,513 - 76,866 Other - - (16,855 ) - Total other income (expense) (116,853 ) (102,651 ) (321,012 ) (177,842 ) Net loss $ (3,734,484 ) $ (4,013,399 ) $ (8,194,948 ) $ (7,728,056 ) Loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (1.71 ) $ (3.28 ) Weighted average number of shares (basic and diluted) 5,285,705 2,595,863 4,778,426 2,357,335

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-Q.

For further information:

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128

W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

