WKN: A2H6LH | ISIN: US30212W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Y
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:07
8,592 Euro
+3,15 % +0,262
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6388,76615:10
8,6268,75414:07
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashley Watters eXp Realty: Ashley Watters Named One of Central Arkansas' Leading Real Estate Experts, Bringing 25+ Years of Local Real Estate and Mortgage Expertise to Buyers and Sellers

Little Rock Realtor® recognized for her expertise in helping first-time buyers, veterans, and out-of-state clients relocating to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / In a competitive housing market where experience and local knowledge matter more than ever, Ashley Watters, Realtor® with eXp Realty, is helping buyers and sellers across Central Arkansas achieve their real estate goals with confidence.

Ashley Watters - Little Rock Real Estate Agent and Relocation Specialist

Ashley Watters - Little Rock Real Estate Agent and Relocation Specialist
Professional headshot of Ashley Watters, a Realtor® with eXp Realty in Little Rock, Arkansas, specializing in helping first-time buyers, veterans, and out-of-state clients relocating to Central Arkansas.

With more than 25 years of combined experience in real estate and mortgage lending, Watters has built a reputation as a trusted advisor who understands every step of the home buying and selling process. Her background in finance allows clients to navigate the market with ease, whether they're securing the best mortgage terms or maximizing their sale price.

Did You Know?
According to the Arkansas Realtors® Association, Central Arkansas home prices have risen nearly 19% over the past three years, while inventory has remained below pre-2020 levels. "That combination means buyers have to act quickly and sellers can often command top dollar," notes Ashley Watters. "I help my clients position themselves strategically so they can succeed in any market condition."

"Real estate isn't just about transactions-it's about helping people make one of the biggest decisions of their lives," said Watters. "My job is to make that process as smooth, informed, and stress-free as possible."

Watters specializes in working with first-time homebuyers, veterans using VA benefits, and out-of-state clients relocating to Arkansas, as well as buyers seeking recreational or hunting properties. Her ability to combine market insight with personalized service has made her one of the most trusted Little Rock real estate agents.

In addition to serving local clients, Watters has seen a rise in demand from buyers moving to Arkansas from other states-drawn by the region's affordability, outdoor recreation, and strong sense of community. She leverages her deep knowledge of neighborhoods, school districts, and property values to match each client with the right home and area.

Clients frequently highlight her responsiveness, professionalism, and negotiation skills, which have led to numerous five-star reviews and repeat referrals. "Ashley was by our side every step of the way," shared one recent client. "She knew the market, listened to our needs, and made sure we got the home we wanted at the right price."

About Ashley Watters

Ashley Watters is a licensed Realtor® with eXp Realty, serving Little Rock and the surrounding Central Arkansas area. With over 25 years of combined experience in real estate and mortgage lending, she specializes in helping buyers, sellers, and investors achieve their goals through a personalized and results-driven approach.

Media Contact:
Ashley Watters
Realtor® - eXp Realty
Phone: (501-951-9200
Email: ashley.watters@exprealty.com
Website: www.ArkansasHouseSearch.com

.

SOURCE: Ashley Watters eXp Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/ashley-watters-named-one-of-central-arkansas%e2%80%99-leading-real-estate-experts-bringing-25-y-1059642

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
