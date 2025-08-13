ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: Apple Devices Propel RI Availability to Over 5B Worldwide - ReelTime's Reel Intelligence Leads in Potential Reach, Capability, and Sustainability

ReelTime's Reel Intelligence "RI" Adds Apple's Billion-Plus Devices to ReelTime's Potential Reach, Joining 2.8?Billion Android Devices in Unprecedented AI Rollout Delivering High-Performance AI Without Data Centers.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) today announced that its flagship AI platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), is now available to nearly all iPhone and iPad users worldwide through direct web access, no App Store or Google Play installation required. This global expansion follows RI's North American rollout to 118 million iOS devices and joins its previously announced availability on 2.8?billion Android devices. With Apple's (AAPL) worldwide footprint encompassing an estimated 1.38?billion active iPhones and over 670?million iPads sold to date, RI's addressable market now spans the vast majority of the world's smartphones and tablets. Every Apple mobile device owner can instantly tap into RI's capabilities for free by simply visiting http://tryrinow.com/ on Safari or any browser, eliminating app downloads, approval barriers, and the 30% app store revenue share cut that typically comes with native apps.

Unlike competing AI offerings from tech giants such as OpenAI's ChatGPT backed by Microsoft (MSFT), Anthropic's Claude backed by Alphabet, (GOOGL), Google's own upcoming Gemini (GOOGL), Meta's various AI initiatives (META), or China's DeepSeek platform, ReelTime's RI is not confined by OEM partnerships, regional availability limits, or app marketplace gatekeepers. RI's universal web-based deployment means it faces no geographic restrictions or device exclusivity deals, users anywhere in the world can access the full platform instantly, without waiting for regional app store rollouts or carrier pre-installs. This frictionless distribution strategy sharply differentiates RI from its peers and allows ReelTime to reach a truly global audience overnight, with zero dependency on third-party approvals.

"This global launch available now on Apple's devices marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to make advanced AI accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. "By opening up RI access to nearly every iPhone and iPad worldwide, on top of the billions of Android devices we already support, we're eliminating many of the usual barriers that have constrained AI distribution. There are no gatekeepers and no hidden tolls with our distributed model; users get immediate, equal access to the most powerful Intelligence capabilities available, whether they're in North America, Europe, Asia or beyond. This strategy not only supercharges our reach and growth potential but also demonstrates a new standard for how cutting-edge AI can be delivered at scale. We're proud that RI can serve a global community without the limitations that even the largest tech companies' AI products still face."

RI's lean architecture also requires less than 1% of the storage space of other major AI apps, reflecting a fundamental design advantage. While typical AI apps demand hundreds of megabytes (or more) of local storage for models and data, RI operates primarily through the cloud and distributed computing, so there's no hefty download or frequent update burden on the device. For end users, this means virtually no impact on device storage and an AI that is always up-to-date, a stark contrast to many competitors that silo their features across separate apps or large installs. Despite its tiny on-device footprint, RI delivers a more comprehensive feature set than any single rival platform.

In addition, unlike AI platforms tied to costly, power-hungry data centers and proprietary chipsets from companies like NVIDIA (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and Apple (AAPL), Reel Intelligence (RI) operates on a distributed computing model that lives across the connected world. This means RI upgrades automatically as global devices improve, scales instantly without infrastructure buildouts, and delivers unmatched performance with a fraction of the environmental impact.

All-in-One Generative AI Powerhouse, No Compromises: Reel Intelligence combines capabilities that often span multiple apps into one seamless, self-updating platform. Through RI's intuitive interface, users can effortlessly:

Create cinema-quality 4K videos on demand: rendering high-resolution video content natively through AI, directly on their device's screen.

Compose music tracks at Grammy-worthy quality: generating original songs and instrumentals that meet professional industry standards.

Design photorealistic, studio-grade images: from illustrations and concept art to lifelike photos, RI produces visuals suitable for commercial use.

Generate and debug software code: handling complex programming tasks and logic, or assisting developers with real-time coding solutions.

Conduct advanced research and writing: performing deep analytical reasoning, content generation, and language tasks with human-like proficiency.

All these functions operate within a single platform and ecosystem. RI's distributed computing model intelligently coordinates processing across a network of devices and cloud nodes, enabling these heavy workloads without relying on massive, centralized data centers. This approach, eschewing proprietary AI chipsets and energy-hungry server farms in favor of optimized distributed processing, results in lightning-fast performance and an ultra-low environmental footprint. By avoiding the traditional data-center-driven infrastructure of most AI services, RI dramatically cuts power consumption and carbon emissions, making it one of the greenest and most energy-efficient AI platforms in the industry.

By bypassing app stores and proprietary channels, ReelTime is capturing one of the largest addressable user bases in tech history. The combined coverage of Android and iOS devices means RI can now engage roughly 5?billion devices worldwide, far surpassing the distribution of any single competitor application. Management believes this unparalleled reach, paired with RI's comprehensive feature set, positions ReelTime's platform in a category of its own. Users benefit from the freedom to access RI's AI on their device of choice, and ReelTime avoids the fees, delays, and rules imposed by external platforms. The result is a win-win: a broadly accessible AI service with superior user experience and a more efficient go-to-market model.

To start using RI, iPhone and iPad owners simply visit TryRINow.com on their device's web browser and sign up for a free account, no download, installation, or special permissions needed. For convenience, users can add RI to their home screen, where it will function like a native app with one-tap access. From that moment, the full breadth of Reel Intelligence's capabilities is available at their fingertips. Every element of the platform updates dynamically over the web, ensuring users always have the latest features and improvements without manual updates.

About ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR): ReelTime Rentals, Inc., doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a publicly traded Seattle-based media and technology innovator. Its flagship product, Reel Intelligence (RI), is a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that merges real-time learning with distributed computing to deliver next-generation content creation across video, music, images, code, and more in a single, unified experience. In addition to RI, ReelTime produces and distributes multimedia content and has been a pioneer in virtual reality production and immersive storytelling. The company continues to push the boundaries of how media is created, consumed, and monetized in the digital age, aiming to democratize cutting-edge technology for creators and users worldwide.

Contact:

ReelTime Media - Barry Henthorn, CEO

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: https://reeltime.com/ (Corporate)

http://tryrinow.com/ (Reel Intelligence Access)

Bothell, WA, USA

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/apple-devices-propel-ri-availability-to-over-5b-worldwide-reelti-1060341