WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 17:04
493,90 Euro
+0,44 % +2,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
493,70494,4017:10
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mastercard: Global Inclusive Growth Summit: The Human Connection

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Mentorship is more than advice - it's about the relationships that shape us, the trust that builds over time, and the strengths we bring that can't be taught. This conversation explores how real empowerment happens through connection, how leadership is often forged in quiet moments of support, and why showing up as your full self can be the most powerful thing you do.

Speakers

  • Dina Powell McCormick, Vice chair, BDT & MSD Partners

  • Jon Huntsman, Jr., Vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth, Mastercard

To view all the 2025 Summit sessions, visit the page here.

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages Mastercard's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn and subscribe to its newsletter.

Follow along the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/global-inclusive-growth-summit-the-human-connection-1060345

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
