Truist Foundation Announces Launch of Livestream Registration for Third Inspire Awards

"Good Morning America" Co-Anchor Robin Roberts to serve as host

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Truist Foundation today announced that livestream registration is now open for its third Inspire Awards, which will be hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor and award-winning journalist Robin Roberts. The national grant program will honor bold, scalable nonprofit solutions that advance career development for working adults. Taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in Charlotte, N.C., the event also will be livestreamed to engage audiences nationwide.

"The Inspire Awards are about elevating bold ideas that help people build better lives and careers," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "We're thrilled to welcome Robin Roberts as our host; her energy and storytelling abilities will help shine a powerful light on six incredible nonprofit organizations driving meaningful impact in communities across the country."

Roberts, whose career has been defined by authentic storytelling and uplifting voices of resilience and purpose, will guide the event spotlighting the following six nonprofits addressing mid- and late-career workforce challenges:

BestFit, in partnership with Integrity Transformation Community Development Corporation

electrical training ALLIANCE

Encore Employment Enterprise Inc.

FreeWorld

Lifecycle Building Center

Masonry Foundation

On Nov. 12, Truist Foundation will present:

First Place Grant Award: $250,000

Second Place Grant Award: $150,000

Runners-up Grant Awards: $25,000 to each remaining finalist

In addition, virtual attendees will have the opportunity to vote in real time to help Truist Foundation award an additional $75,000 grant.

Register today and get ready to be inspired!To learn more, visit Truist.com/InspireAwards.

###

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives - the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

For further information: Kristen Fraser, media@truist.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Truist

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/truist-foundation-announces-launch-of-livestream-registration-for-th-1060347