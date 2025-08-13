Anzeige
WKN: 868547 | ISIN: US9115491030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.25 | 16:52
3,515 US-Dollar
-5,76 % -0,215
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
13.08.2025 15:50 Uhr
United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony CEO to be Featured on Bloomberg Television Today

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"
~ Antimony, Cobalt, Tungsten, and Zeolite ~

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," the "Company"), (NYSE American:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary C. Evans, is being featured live today on Bloomberg Television with Carol Massar, Tim Stenovec, and Joe Deaux to be aired at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Mr. Evans will discuss the Company's record financial results reported yesterday and he will also provide an update on all of the antimony procurement sourcing being conducted by USAC, both domestically and internationally, this year.

Viewers can tune in live on Bloomberg Television or can access a replay of the interview at www.usantimony.com under the Newsroom section.

About United States Antimony Corporation

United States Antimony Corporation is a leader in the production and refinement of antimony and zeolite, with a focus on supporting critical industries such as defense, technology, and clean energy. Owning the only two operating antimony smelters in North America, the company plays a pivotal role in ensuring domestic access to this critical mineral, which is essential for national security and modern manufacturing. In fiscal 2025, UAMY will become the first fully integrated antimony company in the world, outside of China, with supplies of antimony ore originating from Company owned properties in the United States.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company leased a metals concentration facility located in Montana and began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

Anthony D. Andora

4438 W. Lovers Lane, Unit 100

Edge Consulting, Inc.

Dallas, TX 75209

1560 Market Street, Ste. 701

Jonathan Miller, VP, Investor Relations

Denver, Colorado 80202

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Email: Anthony@EdgeConsultingSolutions.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

PH: (720) 317-8927

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/united-states-antimony-ceo-to-be-featured-on-bloomberg-television-today-1060349

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
