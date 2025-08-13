

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The renewed focus on a Fed rate cut swayed market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Market expectations of a Fed rate cut strengthened in the aftermath of the CPI data release from the U.S. on Tuesday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading well above the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index shed around a quarter percent. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined amidst concerns about rising oil supply flagged by the International Energy Agency. Gold recorded minor gains amidst growing rate cut bets. Cryptocurrencies too are trading on a strongly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,629.00, up 0.38% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,467.60, up 0.34% Germany's DAX at 24,185.46, up 0.56% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,155.85, up 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 7,791.99, up 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,380.15, up 0.83% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 43,274.67, up 1.30% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,827.10, down 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,683.46, up 0.48% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,613.67, up 2.58%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1696, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.3562, up 0.40% USD/JPY at 147.42, down 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6543, up 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.3774, up 0.02% Dollar Index at 97.86, down 0.24%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.249%, down 1.37% Germany at 2.6962%, down 1.74% France at 3.357%, down 1.47% U.K. at 4.6120%, down 0.32% Japan at 1.521%, up 1.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $66.07, down 0.08%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $63.06, down 0.17%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,406.85, up 0.23%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $120,514.43, up 1.24% Ethereum at $4,708.45, up 6.97% XRP at $3.27, up 3.15% BNB at $854.86, up 5.50% Solana at $201.60, up 13.66%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News