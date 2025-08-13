New to The Street Signs VERB Technology Company to a 1-Year Media Campaign

Filming begins today; interviews with Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz sharing the Company's New TON Digital Asset Strategy conducted this morning

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / New to The Street (NTTS) today announced a 12-month media campaign with VERB Technology Company [NASDAQ:VERB] to amplify the company's new Toncoin digital asset story across national TV coverage, digital, and out-of-home.

Production kicked off this morning in New York with interviews featuring Manuel Stotz, the founder of Kingsway and president of the TON. Distribution will extend to the New to The Street TV YouTube channel (3.2M subscribers). Mr. Stotz shares the Company's recently successful $558 million capital raise, their Toncoin digital asset growth strategy, and their unique distribution relationship with billion plus user messaging platform Telegram.

"NTTS is built for predictable amplification," said Vince Caruso, Co Founder, New to The Street. "By pairing national TV coverage with smart digital distribution, we help companies tell their story-and measure it-consistently."

Broadcast timing and lineups will be announced on VERB's and NTTS's channels.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a multi-platform business media brand producing and broadcasting long-form interviews and features since 2009, appearing weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. NTTS combines national TV coverage, the 3.2M-subscriber New to The Street TV YouTube channel, weekly earned-media outreach, and Times Square placements to deliver consistent visibility with verification at scale.

