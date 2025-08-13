Anzeige
WKN: A40PX4 | ISIN: US92337U3023 | Ticker-Symbol: 37V
NASDAQ
13.08.25 | 16:53
16,410 US-Dollar
-3,13 % -0,530
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERB TECHNOLOGY COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERB TECHNOLOGY COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 16:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Signs VERB Technology Company to a 1-Year Media Campaign

Filming begins today; interviews with Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz sharing the Company's New TON Digital Asset Strategy conducted this morning

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / New to The Street (NTTS) today announced a 12-month media campaign with VERB Technology Company [NASDAQ:VERB] to amplify the company's new Toncoin digital asset story across national TV coverage, digital, and out-of-home.

Production kicked off this morning in New York with interviews featuring Manuel Stotz, the founder of Kingsway and president of the TON. Distribution will extend to the New to The Street TV YouTube channel (3.2M subscribers). Mr. Stotz shares the Company's recently successful $558 million capital raise, their Toncoin digital asset growth strategy, and their unique distribution relationship with billion plus user messaging platform Telegram.

"NTTS is built for predictable amplification," said Vince Caruso, Co Founder, New to The Street. "By pairing national TV coverage with smart digital distribution, we help companies tell their story-and measure it-consistently."

Broadcast timing and lineups will be announced on VERB's and NTTS's channels.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a multi-platform business media brand producing and broadcasting long-form interviews and features since 2009, appearing weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. NTTS combines national TV coverage, the 3.2M-subscriber New to The Street TV YouTube channel, weekly earned-media outreach, and Times Square placements to deliver consistent visibility with verification at scale.

Media Contact (NTTS)
Monica Brennan • Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-verb-technology-company-to-a-1-year-media-campaign-1060358

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
