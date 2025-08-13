Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: SEALCOIN and Thomson Metavisio Bring Decentralized Computing to Consumer Laptops

SEALCOIN and Thomson Metavisio Bring Decentralized Computing to Consumer Laptops

SEALCOIN enables the computing shift from centralized data centers to a user-powered, secure, and distributed computing network

Geneva, Switzerland & Dammarie-les-Lys, France - August 13, 2025 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary SEALCOIN AG, which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform, and Thomson Metavisio, a leading French OEM in the personal computing space, today announce the integration of SEALCOIN Agent into an initial batch of 2,000 Thomson laptops, marking a major milestone in the adoption of decentralized computing infrastructure across consumer hardware.

This early-stage deployment, once live and running across devices distributed in France and other EU markets, establishes a real-life use case for embedding secure, autonomous computing capabilities at the edge of the network.

"We've moved from concept to real-world deployment," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey. "Each laptop now has the power of registering itself on-chain, tokenizing its identity, and joining a broader network that can securely share and monetize idle CPU capacity. What's most remarkable is that the user experience remains seamless, devices operate as usual, while seamlessly becoming part of the infrastructure powering tomorrow's decentralized applications."

Why SEALCOIN on Laptops Matters

Integrating SEALCOIN technology into laptops is more than a technical upgrade, it's a paradigm shift in how we use, secure, and benefit from our personal computing devices. Here's why this matters:

Democratization of Infrastructure : Instead of centralizing computing power in a few massive data centers, SEALCOIN enables millions of everyday laptops to become nodes in a distributed network. This democratizes access to cloud-like infrastructure and reduces dependence on centralized tech giants.

: Instead of centralizing computing power in a few massive data centers, SEALCOIN enables millions of everyday laptops to become nodes in a distributed network. This democratizes access to cloud-like infrastructure and reduces dependence on centralized tech giants. User Empowerment & Monetization : For the first time, everyday users can contribute idle CPU resources to decentralized networks and earn rewards-transforming laptops from passive tools into active, revenue-generating digital assets.

: For the first time, everyday users can contribute idle CPU resources to decentralized networks and earn rewards-transforming laptops from passive tools into active, revenue-generating digital assets. Enhanced Security & Sovereignty : By registering each device's identity on-chain and securing it with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) hardware, SEALCOIN ensures cryptographic integrity and autonomy at the edge. Users retain full control over their data and processing power, a critical element in an era of growing privacy concerns.

: By registering each device's identity on-chain and securing it with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) hardware, SEALCOIN ensures cryptographic integrity and autonomy at the edge. Users retain full control over their data and processing power, a critical element in an era of growing privacy concerns. Environmental Sustainability : Instead of building new energy-hungry data centers, SEALCOIN taps into existing, underutilized resources-making decentralized computing significantly more eco-friendly. It's a sustainable approach to scaling infrastructure for AI, blockchain, and other emerging technologies.

: Instead of building new energy-hungry data centers, SEALCOIN taps into existing, underutilized resources-making decentralized computing significantly more eco-friendly. It's a sustainable approach to scaling infrastructure for AI, blockchain, and other emerging technologies. Ready for the AI-Powered Future: As artificial intelligence workloads surge, decentralized computing networks will be essential to scale AI processing power affordably and securely. Laptops equipped with SEALCOIN can support distributed AI inference, federated learning, and other cutting-edge applications right from the edge.





SEALCOIN Agent functions discreetly in the background and was engineered in collaboration with Thomson's product and security teams to ensure seamless integration with Microsoft TPM and full compatibility with the device OS. Through a dedicated desktop interface, users are given the option to activate or explore the capabilities of the technology, offering both transparency and control.

Following the completion of this live integration phase, SEALCOIN and Thomson Metavisio will be preparing for a significant scale-up. Thomson has expressed strong interest in extending this innovation across future production volumes, setting up the stage for SEALCOIN Agent to be embedded in a substantial share of its upcoming laptop shipments over the next 18 months.

This momentum reflects a shared vision: enabling millions of end-user devices to operate as secure, autonomous, and monetizable nodes within a decentralized computing ecosystem, without compromising performance, privacy, or usability.

"This collaboration is a natural extension of our commitment to accessible, forward-thinking computing," said Stéphan Français, CEO of Thomson Metavisio. "We're proud to be the first OEM enabling users to tap into the decentralized future, starting with real utility, today."

SEALCOIN and Thomson Metavisio reaffirm their shared commitment to delivering user-ready, secure, and sustainable technologies, and view this collaboration as the first chapter, a foundational step toward the broader adoption of decentralized digital infrastructure on a global scale.

About SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN is a Swiss-based technology company building a decentralized infrastructure to securely register, tokenize, and monetize connected devices and AI Agents. Through its platform, Machines can become autonomous and transacting nodes capable of earning and exchanging value directly over the network.

SEALCOIN is part of WISeKey International Holding AG (SIX: WIHN / NASDAQ: WKEY), a global cybersecurity company listed on both the SIX Swiss Exchange and NASDAQ. This affiliation brings world-class expertise in digital trust and embedded security. Designed with privacy, security, and simplicity in mind, SEALCOIN enables a new generation of smart transactional ecosystems. More information at: www.sealcoin.ai

About METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; ticker: ALTHO) is a French company specializing in the research and design of IT technology solutions-both hardware and software-under the THOMSON brand. Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a product range built on a promise of delivering "the latest technologies at the best price."

METAVISIO is eligible for the French PEA-PME equity savings plan and holds the "Innovative Company" (FCPI) designation. More information at: www.metavisio.eu

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



Press and Investor Contacts