Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: Wecan Integrates WISeKey's WISeID Digital Identity into its Compliance Solutions and Advances Post-Quantum Security with SEALSQ

Wecan Integrates WISeKey's WISeID Digital Identity into its Compliance Solutions and Advances Post-Quantum Security with SEALSQ

Geneva, Switzerland, March 3, 2026 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its WISeID digital identity and authentication capabilities are integrated into compliance solutions of Wecan Group ("Wecan"), a provider of digital onboarding, KYC, and compliance orchestration solutions for financial institutions. In parallel, Wecan is advancing its collaboration with WISeKey's subsidiary, SEALQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, to build a post-quantum-compliant infrastructure designed for the long-term security needs of the financial sector.

Digital Identity: A Strategic Asset for Financial Institutions

Control over digital identity has become a critical pillar of trust, security, and regulatory compliance in the financial industry. Digital identity is no longer limited to onboarding, it governs how individuals and entities are authenticated, how data is accessed, and how responsibility and accountability are enforced across the entire client lifecycle.

When financial institutions do not fully control digital identity, they expose themselves to elevated risks, including identity fraud, data breaches, unauthorized access, and regulatory non-compliance. Fragmented or externally dependent identity systems weaken governance, increase operational complexity, and create long-term systemic vulnerabilities.

By integrating WISeID, Wecan enables financial institutions to retain sovereignty over digital identity, ensuring that identity verification, authentication, and authorization remain under their direct control within a unified compliance environment.

Strengthening Wecan's Compliance Solutions with Secure Identity

The integration of WISeID strengthens Wecan's compliance solutions by providing robust digital identity verification and authentication across onboarding, KYC, periodic reviews, and ongoing client lifecycle management. Financial institutions benefit from a consistent, secure, and auditable identity layer that supports regulatory requirements while improving operational efficiency and data integrity.

This unified approach reduces dependency on fragmented identity providers, limits attack surfaces, and embeds trust directly into compliance processes.

Preparing for the Post-Quantum Era

Beyond digital identity, Wecan is working closely with SEALSQ to enable evolutions of its security infrastructure toward post-quantum compliance. As quantum computing technologies continue to progress, many cryptographic algorithms in use today may become vulnerable over time.

For financial institutions, this represents a long-term strategic risk: sensitive client data, transaction histories, and identity credentials must remain protected not only today, but for decades to come. Preparing for post-quantum security is therefore no longer optional, it is a necessity.

Through this collaboration, Wecan aims to provide a future-proof compliance infrastructure that protects data across its full lifecycle, from collection and analysis to sharing and long-term storage, against both current and emerging cryptographic threats.

"Our mission is to provide financial institutions with secure and durable compliance infrastructure," said Vincent Pignon, CEO of Wecan. "Control over digital identity is fundamental to trust in the financial system. By integrating WISeID and preparing our infrastructure for the post-quantum era with SEALSQ, we ensure that our clients remain protected against both today's risks and tomorrow's threats."

"Digital identity is the new security perimeter," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "If individuals and institutions do not control their digital identities, they lose control over security, privacy, and trust. As quantum computing approaches reality, only identity systems built on strong cryptography and post-quantum foundations will be able to protect critical financial and personal data over the long term."

A Foundation for Long-Term Trust

Wecan's compliance solutions enable financial institutions to digitalize onboarding, KYC, and periodic reviews while strengthening governance, auditability, and regulatory compliance.

With the integration of WISeID and the advancement of post-quantum security capabilities through its collaboration with SEALSQ, Wecan continues to reinforce its position as a provider of secure, sovereign, and next-generation compliance infrastructure for the global financial industry, where digital identity remains firmly under institutional control.

