FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

TRY million Q224 Q225 y/y% H124 H125 y/y% Revenue 47,150 53,022 12.5% 92,274 103,866 12.6% EBITDA1 20,105 23,086 14.8% 38,777 45,304 16.8% EBITDA Margin (%) 42.6% 43.5% 0.9pp 42.0% 43.6% 1.6pp EBIT2 6,322 8,818 39.5% 11,479 17,525 52.7% EBIT Margin (%) 13.4% 16.6% 3.2pp 12.4% 16.9% 4.5pp Net Income 3,922 4,201 7.1% 7,779 7,468 (4.0%)

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

In line with the dividend resolution adopted at the 2024 Annual General Assembly, the first installment of dividend, amounting TRY4.0 billion, was distributed to shareholders on June 20, 2025.

Solid financial performance surpassed expectations Group revenues increased by 12.5% year-on-year primarily due to Turkcell Türkiye's strong ARPU growth as well as the increase in hardware revenues supported by digital business services. The Techfin segment also contributed positively to group revenues, posting a solid 23.1% growth. Meanwhile, our Data Center Cloud business a key pillar of our strategy delivered 53.2% year-over-year growth, further reinforcing our confidence in its long-term potential. EBITDA 1 increased by 14.8%, leading to an EBITDA margin of 43.5%, marking a yearly improvement of 0.9pp; EBIT 2 was up by 39.5%, resulting in an EBIT margin of 16.6%. Profit from continuing operations recorded remarkable growth of 36.8%, generating TRY4.4 billion. Net income rose by 7.1% to TRY4.2 billion. Net leverage 3 level at 0.29x, indicating a healthy position compared to peers Net short FX position of US$102 million in line with our neutral FX definition, which is between plus and minus US$200 million

Supporting both engines of growth proactively managing the subscriber portfolio in intense market conditions and consistently delivering real ARPU growth Recorded the highest mobile postpaid net additions in 5.5 years 816 thousand Dedicated postpaid focus 78% postpaid subscriber base share 20 thousand total fiber net additions, including resell operations Sustained real ARPU growth in a volatile environment; Mobile ARPU 4 growth of 9.8%, residential fiber ARPU growth of 17.5% 6.1 million total homepasses; 67 thousand new fiber homepasses this quarter



COMMENTS BY CEO, ALI TAHA KOÇ, PhD

Delivering Strong Results in the Second Quarter of 2025

We closed the first half of 2025 with robust results, supported by our superior infrastructure, the trust we have earned from our customers, and our steadfast commitment to strategic priorities. Even in a highly competitive environment, we sustained healthy and profitable growth while advancing Türkiye's digital transformation through targeted technology and infrastructure investments. This solid financial and operational performance strengthens our confidence in achieving our year-end targets.

In the second quarter, through tailored offers and pricing strategies designed specifically for each segment, we delivered the highest quarterly net subscriber additions on the postpaid side in the past five and a half years, while maintaining our profitability focus. Consolidated revenues in the second quarter rose 12.5% year-on-year to TRY 53.0 billion, driven by strong ARPU growth, an expanding subscriber base, and substantial contributions from our Techfin and digital business services. EBITDA1 increased 14.8% to reach TRY 23.1 billion, with the EBITDA margin improving by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year to 43.5%. Net income grew 7.1% compared with the previous year, reaching TRY 4.2 billion.

Healthy Growth Driven by Outstanding Subscriber Net Additions and Strong ARPU Performance

The competitive environment in the telecommunications sector remained as anticipated in the second quarter. Building on strong ARPU growth from the first quarter and leveraging the granular subscriber management model introduced this quarter, we executed our campaigns and offers with greater agility and precision, delivering a strong performance. By focusing on our customers' needs and tailoring differentiated value propositions for specific sub-segments, we achieved 816 thousand net postpaid mobile subscriber additions in the second quarter the highest figure in the past five and a half years. The share of postpaid subscribers in our total mobile base rose by 5 percentage points year-on-year to reach 78%. This increase, combined with targeted pricing adjustments and effective upselling efforts, drove a 9.8% rise in mobile ARPU (excluding M2M) in the second quarter. Reflecting our customer-focused innovation approach, we embraced the "Turkcell Solves It" mindset and, with the launch of the Tumbara service, continued to deliver solutions that make our customers' daily lives easier. At the heart of our market-differentiating dynamic pricing and campaign strategies is our commitment to meeting customer demands and expectations. Guided by this focus, we will continue enhancing the service we provide to each customer in the coming period.

Meanwhile, by expanding our capacity and accelerating the fiberization of our base stations, we continued to strengthen our infrastructure for the arrival of 5G and invest in Türkiye's digital future. On the fixed broadband side, we grew our network by connecting 67 thousand new households to our end-to-end fiber infrastructure. Including fiber services delivered over other ISPs' infrastructures (resell), we connected a total of 20 thousand new subscribers to fiber internet. The share of subscribers using speeds of 100 Mbps and above in our fixed segment rose by 16 percentage points year-on-year. Supported by our growth-driven strategy in the Turkcell fiber business, targeted price adjustments, and rising customer demand for high-speed internet, residential fiber ARPU posted a strong year-on-year increase of 17.5% in the second quarter.

Paycell: Driving Growth in the Techfin Segment

Our Techfin business, comprising the Paycell and Financell brands, accounts for 6% of our consolidated revenues and continued to make a strong contribution to group performance, growing by 23.1% in the second quarter. Paycell, which enables customers to securely manage their daily financial needs from mobile payments to investments, and from bill payments to money transfers all within a single app, has become the driving force of our Techfin segment, achieving revenue growth of 35.8%. This performance was fueled primarily by increased volume in our POS business and the addition of new customers.

Addressing the diverse financing needs of its customers, Financell continued to expand its product portfolio during the period with loan offerings designed to improve access to consumer technology. In the first quarter, we launched the foreign currency loan module. In addition, the "Small Business Device Loan" product tailored for sole proprietors within the consumer segment now provides access to both financing and device insurance. Supported by higher average interest rates, Financell's revenues rose 4.7% year-on-year, while net interest margin (NIM) improved by 2.9 percentage points to reach 4.9%.

Leading Türkiye's Tech and Communications Landscape with a Clear Sense of Responsibility

We continue to see rising demand in the data center and cloud business, where we have been investing for years with the aim of positioning our country as a regional data hub. Each quarter provides further confirmation of the strength of our strategic positioning. Backed by years of expertise, Turkcell maintains its leadership and continues to expand in the data center industry. Driven by strong market demand and the successful monetization of past capacity investments, data center and cloud revenues rose by a solid 53.2% year-on-year.

As part of our investment strategy in key areas such as data centers, cloud technologies, and renewable energy, we signed murabaha financing agreements with leading financial institutions in the Gulf region during the second quarter. These agreements our first based on interest-free (Islamic) financing from the Gulf region both diversify our debt portfolio and underscore Turkcell's strong reputation in international markets. We are confident these steps will strengthen our long-term strategic investments and make a significant contribution to our country's development.

As Türkiye's leading technology and communications company, we continue forward with determination, fully aware of the responsibilities entrusted to us. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our Board of Directors for their strategic guidance, to all Turkcell employees for their dedication, and to our customers and partners for their continued trust and collaboration.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Financial Review of Turkcell Group

Profit Loss Statement Quarter Half Year (million TRY) Q224 Q225 y/y% H124 H125 y/y% Revenue 47,150.2 53,021.9 12.5% 92,273.9 103,865.5 12.6% Cost of revenue1 (22,041.1) (24,311.2) 10.3% (43,925.1) (47,202.5) 7.5% Cost of revenue1/Revenue (46.7%) (45.9%) 0.8pp (47.6%) (45.4%) 2.2pp Gross Margin1 53.3% 54.1% 0.8pp 52.4% 54.6% 2.2pp Administrative expenses (1,617.2) (1,975.4) 22.1% (3,317.0) (4,095.9) 23.5% Administrative expenses/Revenue (3.4%) (3.7%) (0.3pp) (3.6%) (3.9%) (0.3pp) Selling and marketing expenses (3,047.8) (3,341.5) 9.6% (5,621.4) (6,749.5) 20.1% Selling and marketing expenses/Revenue (6.5%) (6.3%) 0.2pp (6.1%) (6.5%) (0.4pp) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets (339.5) (308.0) (9.3%) (633.6) (513.7) (18.9%) EBITDA2 20,104.6 23,085.8 14.8% 38,776.7 45,303.9 16.8% EBITDA Margin 42.6% 43.5% 0.9pp 42.0% 43.6% 1.6pp Depreciation and amortization (13,782.6) (14,267.8) 3.5% (27,298.0) (27,779.0) 1.8% EBIT3 6,321.9 8,817.9 39.5% 11,478.7 17,524.8 52.7% EBIT Margin 13.4% 16.6% 3.2pp 12.4% 16.9% 4.5pp Net finance income (costs) (2,011.5) (1,341.2) (33.3%) (1,776.1) (1,720.8) (3.1%) Finance income 2,122.2 2,891.5 36.3% 5,522.4 7,085.3 28.3% Finance costs (5,759.9) (5,058.9) (12.2%) (12,800.8) (10,648.7) (16.8%) Monetary gain (loss) 1,626.2 826.1 (49.2%) 5,502.3 1,842.6 (66.5%) Other income (expenses) (283.6) (194.5) (31.4%) (603.3) (671.2) 11.3% Share of loss of equity accounted investees (1,028.9) (1,204.2) 17.0% (1,110.8) (2,120.1) 90.9% Income tax expense 209.4 (1,690.1) (907.1%) (1,723.7) (5,357.6) 210.8% Profit from continuing operations 3,207.3 4,387.9 36.8% 6,264.8 7,655.2 22.2% Profit /(loss) from discontinued operations 713.2 (187.4) (126.3%) 1,504.7 (187.4) (112.5%) Non-controlling interests 1.8 (100.0%) 9.7 (100.0%) Net Income 3,922.3 4,200.5 7.1% 7,779.2 7,467.8 (4.0%)

Revenue of the Group rose 12.5% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025. This resulted from the strong ARPU performance of Turkcell Türkiye with a growing postpaid subscriber base, effective upsell efforts and solid Techfin business performance of 23.1% on a yearly basis.

In the second quarter, the Turkcell Türkiye4 segment was the main driver of this performance, accounting for 91% of Group revenues and rising 11.8% to TRY48,220 million (TRY43,143 million).

Consumer business, representing 75% of Turkcell Türkiye, delivered 9.6% growth. Price increases, subscriber growth in mobile and fixed services, and strong upselling efforts supported this performance.

Corporate revenues, comprising 19% of the segment, increased by 27.3% thanks to high demand on Data Center Cloud services and strong performance in hardware sales. Notably, Digital Business Services revenues increased by 39.1%, while the Data Center Cloud business, a sub-segment of Digital Business Services, recorded 53.2% growth in the second quarter.

Wholesale revenues were up 1.1% to TRY2,305 million (TRY2,279 million).

Techfin segment revenues, accounting for 6% of Group revenues, grew by 23.1% to TRY2,916 million (TRY2,369 million). Paycell continued its strong growth momentum, recording 35.8% year-on-year growth in Q225. For details, please refer to the Techfin section.

Other1 segment revenues, comprising 4% of the Group's top-line, which mostly include international business, energy business and non-group call center revenues, rose by 15.2% to TRY1,886 million (TRY1,638 million).

Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) decreased to 45.9% (46.7%) as a percentage of revenues for the second quarter of 2025. This was driven by the decline in personnel expenses (1.6pp), interconnection cost (0.4pp), funding cost (0.3pp), energy expenses (0.3pp) and other cost items (0.5pp), while the increase in cost of goods sold (1.7pp) and mobile payment expense (0.5pp) as a percentage of revenues.

Administrative expenses increased to 3.7% (3.4%) as a percentage of revenues for this quarter. The primary driver of this increase was the rise in personnel expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses slightly decreased to 6.3% (6.5%) as a percentage of revenue.

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets were at 0.6% (0.7%) as a percentage of revenue in Q225.

EBITDA2 increased by 14.8% year-on-year in Q225 leading to an EBITDA margin of 43.5% with a 0.9pp improvement (42.6%).

Turkcell Türkiye EBITDA was up by 13.6% to TRY21,838 million (TRY19,220 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 45.3% (44.5%).

Techfin segment EBITDA increased by 16.7% to TRY734 million (TRY630 million) with a 1.4pp contraction in EBITDA margin to 25.2% (26.6%). Lower funding costs more than compensated for the increase in mobile payment costs in Q225 as a percentage of revenues. The EBITDA contraction stemmed mainly from cost of collection risk management.

EBITDA of Other was at TRY513 million (TRY255 million).

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 3.5%, amounting to TRY14,268 million (TRY13,783 million).

Net finance costs decreased to TRY1,341 million (TRY2,011 million) in the second quarter of 2025, despite the monetary gain item's contribution being almost halved. This was driven mainly by decreasing net FX loss to TRY2,022 million (TRY2,710 million) and effective balance sheet management.

See Appendix A for details of net foreign exchange gain and loss.

Other expenses were TRY195 million (TRY284 million) in Q225.

Income tax expense amounted to TRY1,690 million (TRY209 million income) in Q225. This variance can be attributed to higher corporate tax, amounting TRY3,667 million, as the company's statutory financials reflected a tax-paying position. Deferred tax income rose to TRY1,977 million and partially offset corporate tax.

Profit from continuing operations delivered a solid performance, rising by 36.8% to TRY4,388 million (TRY3,207 million) in the second quarter of the year. As stated above, strong EBITDA, driven by robust operations, and lower net finance costs supported net income, while income tax expense had an adverse impact.

Net income of the Group was up by 7.1% to TRY4,201 million (TRY3,922 million) in the second quarter of the year. Notably, discontinued operations contributed TRY713 million to net income in the same period last year due to the sale of our Ukrainian business.

Total cash debt: Consolidated cash as of June 30, 2025, increased to TRY116,601 million, from TRY80,428 million as of December 31, 2024. Through the Eurobond issuance at the beginning of the year, we secured the financing required for the 5G auction in advance and on favorable terms. On the other hand, we distributed the first installment of dividends to our shareholders on June 20, 2025. Excluding FX swap transactions, 65% of our cash is in US$, 22% in EUR, 3% in CNY, and 9% in TRY.

Consolidated debt as of June 30, 2025, increased to TRY172,858 million from TRY121,738 million as of December 31, 2024. Note that TRY14,320 million of our consolidated debt comprises lease obligations. Additionally, 57% of our consolidated debt is in US$, 26% in EUR, 4% in CNY, and 12% in TRY.

Net debt1, as of June 30, 2025, increased to TRY25,371 million from TRY12,497 million as of December 31, 2024, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.29x.

Turkcell Group had a short net FX position of US$102 million at the end of this quarter (this figure takes hedging portfolio, advance payments and precious metal investments into account). The short FX position of US$102 million is in line with our FX neutral definition, which ranges from -US$200 million to +US$200 million.

Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures (CAPEX) amounted to TRY40,560 million in the first half of the year, with TRY24,231 million recorded in the second quarter. Operational capital expenditures (excluding license fees) accounted for 16.9% and 18.5% of total revenues in Q225 and H125, respectively.

Capital expenditures (million TRY) Half Year H124 H125 Operational Capex 19,447.5 19,217.8 License and Related Costs 18.6 219.5 Non-operational Capex (Including IFRS15 IFRS16) 8,440.2 21,123.1 IFRS15 4,972.4 4,826.8 IFRS16 3,358.8 12,957.7 Other 109.1 3,338.6 Total Capex 27,906.3 40,560.4

Operational Review of Turkcell Türkiye

Summary of Operational Data Quarters Q224 Q125 Q225 y/y % q/q % Number of subscribers1 (million) 43.2 43.1 43.5 0.7% 0.9% Mobile Postpaid (million) 28.1 29.3 30.1 7.1% 2.7% Mobile M2M (million) 4.7 5.3 5.4 14.9% 1.9% Mobile Prepaid (million) 10.4 9.0 8.7 (16.3%) (3.3%) Turkcell Fiber2 (thousand) 2,375.6 2,484.4 2,488.2 4.7% 0.2% Resell Fixed Broadband2 (thousand) 810.6 774.2 763.3 (5.8%) (1.4%) ADSL (thousand) 767.8 721.8 695.9 (9.4%) (3.6%) Cable (thousand) 38.1 33.1 31.3 (17.8%) (5.4%) Fiber (thousand) 4.7 19.3 36.0 666.0% 86.5% Superbox3 (thousand) 746.4 660.0 654.9 (12.3%) (0.8%) IPTV (thousand) 1,484.4 1,456.3 1,430.0 (3.7%) (1.8%) Churn (%)4 Mobile Churn (%) 1.5% 1.7% 2.2% 0.7pp 0.5pp Fixed Churn (%) 1.2% 1.4% 1.7% 0.5pp 0.3pp Average mobile data usage per user (GB/user) 18.6 17.9 19.2 3.2% 7.3%

ARPU (Average Monthly Revenue per User) (TRY, IAS29 Adjusted) Quarters Q224 Q125 Q225 y/y % q/q % Mobile ARPU, blended 283.6 301.0 306.4 8.0% 1.8% Mobile ARPU, blended (excluding M2M) 320.9 344.6 352.5 9.8% 2.3% Postpaid 326.1 346.7 350.5 7.5% 1.1% Postpaid (excluding M2M) 388.8 416.5 423.0 8.8% 1.6% Prepaid 170.2 155.5 158.1 (7.1%) 1.7% Fixed Residential ARPU, blended 350.8 394.1 414.7 18.2% 5.2% Residential Fiber ARPU 355.8 399.7 418.2 17.5% 4.6%

As the market leader in the mobile segment, our primary objective is to sustain our strong market position. To this end, we adopt a dynamic and tailored approach to subscriber portfolio management by diversifying our value-added tariffs in line with evolving customer needs. This strategic focus drives robust net additions, reinforcing our industry leadership and contributes ARPU growth as well. As a consequence of this strategy, we managed to add 816 thousand postpaid subscribers, marking our strongest performance in over five years. The share of postpaid subscribers in the total mobile subscriber base has thus reached 78%, representing an annual increase of five percentage points. As expected, the prepaid subscriber base declined to 8.7 million, primarily due to the rise of alternative data solutions and a customer shift toward postpaid plans in response to inflationary pressures. Our mobile churn rate increased to 2.2% this quarter due to high volatility in the mobile number portability market, which reached a record-high volume of 5.0 million transactions. Mobile ARPU (excluding M2M) recorded a 9.8% year-over-year increase, driven by price adjustments, successful upselling initiatives, and the notable expansion of our postpaid base, which grew by 2.0 million over the past 12 months.

On the fixed side, our resell fiber base grew by 17 thousand during the quarter, largely driven by the launch of fiber services over the incumbent operator's infrastructure earlier this year. Turkcell Fiber recorded a net addition of 4 thousand subscribers. However, a decline of 26 thousand ADSL subscribers, resulting from our profitability-driven approach in the resell segment, offset the total fiber net additions. Consequently, our fixed subscriber base remained broadly stable at 3.3 million as of the end of Q2 2025. Residential fiber ARPU rose by 17.5% year-over-year, fueled by the growing share of high-speed packages, a higher proportion of 12-month contracted subscribers, and price adjustments. The share of high-speed packages (100 Mbps and above) increased by 16 percentage points year-over-year this quarter.

As part of our ongoing efforts to expand our fiber footprint, we added 67 thousand new homepasses this quarter, bringing the total number of pure fiber homepasses to 6.1 million.

TECHFIN

Paycell Financial Data (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q224 Q225 y/y% H124 H125 y/y% Revenue 1,086.0 1,474.3 35.8% 2,082.9 2,947.8 41.5% EBITDA 525.8 558.6 6.2% 991.6 1,136.9 14.7% EBITDA margin (%) 48.4% 37.9% (10.5pp) 47.6% 38.6% (9.0pp) Net income 236.4 305.8 29.4% 344.8 502.9 45.9%

Paycell sustained its role as the primary growth engine of the Techfin segment this quarter, delivering 35.8% year-on-year revenue growth, driven primarily by the POS business. POS services recorded 149% revenue growth fueled by rising transaction volumes and the onboarding of new merchants. Notably, 74% of Paycell's revenues were generated from non-group clients, underscoring its growing success beyond the group ecosystem. Regarding profitability, the increasing share of POS within the revenue mix led to a decline in the EBITDA margin a trend that was anticipated given the nature of the business model. Unlike many other payment companies, Paycell remains profitable and continues to record a solid EBITDA margin by industry standards.

The total transaction volume reached TRY39 billion in the second quarter of 2025, increasing by 75% year-on-year. POS volumes grew by 121%, driving the overall volume increase.

Financell Financial Data (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q224 Q225 y/y% H124 H125 y/y% Revenue 1,279.4 1,339.7 4.7% 2,511.6 2,672.5 6.4% EBITDA 180.1 207.2 15.0% 317.4 418.5 31.9% EBITDA margin (%) 14.1% 15.5% 1.4pp 12.6% 15.7% 3.1pp Net income (loss) (51.6) 45.1 n.m (189.7) 34.4 n.m

Financell sustained its positive revenue growth performance of 4.7%, despite tight monetary conditions and TRY20,000 limit on 12-month installment plans for smart phones. Key contributors to this growth were a higher average interest rate across the loan portfolio compared to the previous year and the implementation of tailored pricing offers. The EBITDA margin increased by 1.4pp to 15.5% in this quarter due mainly to lower funding costs on a yearly basis.

Financell's loan portfolio reached TRY7.3 billion in Q225. By the end of the second quarter, the company had 0.7 million active customers. Financell is the market leader in the consumer financing sector, holding a 52% market share1 by number of loans.

TURKCELL GROUP SUBSCRIBERS

As of June 30, 2025, the Turkcell Group had approximately 45.6 million registered subscribers. This figure is calculated by taking the number of subscribers of Turkcell Türkiye and of each of our subsidiaries. It includes the total number of mobile, fiber, ADSL, cable and IPTV subscribers of Turkcell Türkiye, as well as the mobile subscribers of BeST and Kuzey Kibris Turkcell.

Turkcell Group Subscribers Q224 Q125 Q225 y/y% q/q% Turkcell Türkiye subscribers1 (million) 43.2 43.1 43.5 0.7% 0.9% BeST (Belarus) 1.5 1.5 1.5 Kuzey Kibris Turkcell 0.6 0.6 0.6 Turkcell Group Subscribers (million) 45.3 45.2 45.6 0.7% 0.9%

(1) Subscribers to more than one service are counted separately for each service. This includes mobile, fixed broadband, IPTV, and wholesale (MVNO&FVNO) subscribers.

OVERVIEW OF THE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The foreign exchange rates used in our financial reporting, along with certain macroeconomic indicators, are presented below.

Quarter Half Year Q224 Q125 Q225 y/y% q/q% H124 H125 y/y% GDP Growth (Türkiye) 2.4% 2.0% n.a n.a n.a 3.8% n.a n.a Consumer Price Index (Türkiye)(yoy) 71.6% 38.1% 35.0% (36.6pp) (3.1pp) 71.6% 35.0% (36.6pp) US$ TRY rate Closing Rate 32.8262 37.7656 39.7424 21.1% 5.2% 32.8262 39.7424 21.1% Average Rate 32.3812 36.1936 38.7279 19.6% 7.0% 31.5718 37.4607 18.7% EUR TRY rate Closing Rate 35.1284 40.7019 46.5526 32.5% 14.4% 35.1284 46.5526 32.5% Average Rate 34.8265 38.0036 43.8612 25.9% 15.4% 34.1060 40.9324 20.0% US$ BYN rate Closing Rate 3.1624 3.1176 2.9663 (6.2%) (4.9%) 3.1624 2.9663 (6.2%) Average Rate 3.2221 3.2953 3.0300 (6.0%) (8.1%) 3.2160 3.1627 (1.7%)

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS:

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, among other key metrics, facilitates performance comparisons from period to period and aids management decision making. It also enables performance comparisons between companies. As a performance measure, Adjusted EBITDA eliminates potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact of changes in effective tax rates on periods or companies) and the age and book depreciation of tangible and intangible assets (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expenses). We also present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the performance of other mobile operators in the telecommunications industry in Europe, many of which present Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results.

Our Adjusted EBITDA definition includes Revenue, Cost of Revenue excluding depreciation and amortization, Selling and Marketing expenses, Administrative expenses and Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets, but excludes finance income and expense, other operating income and expense, investment activity income and expense, share of profit of equity accounted investees and minority interest.

Nevertheless, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results of operations, as reported under IFRS. The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated using financial data prepared in accordance with IFRS to net profit, which we believe is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

Turkcell Group (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q224 Q225 y/y% H124 H125 y/y% Consolidated profit before minority interest 3,920.5 4,200.5 7.1% 7,769.5 7,467.8 (3.9%) Profit /(loss) from discontinued operations 713.2 (187.4) (126.3%) 1,504.7 (187.4) (112.5%) Income tax expense 209.4 (1,690.1) (907.1%) (1,723.7) (5,357.6) 210.8% Consolidated profit before income tax minority interest 2,997.9 6,078.1 102.7% 7,988.5 13,012.8 62.9% Share of loss of equity accounted investees (1,028.9) (1,204.2) 17.0% (1,110.8) (2,120.1) 90.9% Finance income 2,122.2 2,891.5 36.3% 5,522.4 7,085.3 28.3% Finance costs (5,759.9) (5,058.9) (12.2%) (12,800.8) (10,648.7) (16.8%) Monetary gain (loss) 1,626.2 826.1 (49.2%) 5,502.3 1,842.6 (66.5%) Other income (expenses) (283.6) (194.5) (31.4%) (603.3) (671.2) 11.3% EBIT 6,321.9 8,817.9 39.5% 11,478.7 17,524.8 52.7% Depreciation and amortization (13,782.6) (14,267.8) 3.5% (27,298.0) (27,779.0) 1.8% Adjusted EBITDA 20,104.6 23,085.8 14.8% 38,776.7 45,303.9 16.8%

RECONCILIATION OF ARPU: ARPU is an operational metric and the methodology for calculating performance measures such as ARPU varies substantially among operators. It is not standardized across the telecommunications industry; thus, reported performance measures vary from those that may result from using a single methodology. Management believes this metric is helpful in assessing the development of our services over time. The following table shows the reconciliation of Turkcell Türkiye revenues to such revenues included in the ARPU calculations for Q224 and Q225.

Reconciliation of ARPU Q224 Q225 Turkcell Türkiye Revenue (million TRY) 43,143.2 48,219.8 Telecommunication services revenue 39,554.1 43,553.7 Equipment revenue 2,961.9 4,153.9 Other 627.2 512.2 Revenues not attributed to ARPU calculation1 (6,838.6) (8,640.4) Turkcell Türkiye revenues included in ARPU calculation2 35,677.4 39,067.1 Mobile blended ARPU (TRY) 283.6 306.4 Average number of mobile subscribers during the year (million) 38.4 38.4 Fixed residential ARPU (TRY) 350.8 414.7 Average number of fixed residential subscribers during the year (million) 2.9 3.0

(1) Revenue from fixed corporate and wholesale business; digital business sales, tower business, and other non-subscriber-based revenues

(2) Revenues from Turkcell Türkiye included in ARPU calculation comprise telecommunication services revenue, equipment revenue, and revenues not attributed to ARPU calculation.

ABOUT TURKCELL: Turkcell, headquartered in Türkiye, is a leading technology and telecommunications company offering a diverse portfolio of voice, data, and IPTV services across its mobile and fixed networks, alongside digital consumer, enterprise, and techfin solutions. The Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. In Q225, Turkcell Group reported revenue of TRY53.0 billion, with total assets of TRY457.4 billion as of June 30, 2025. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr.

Appendix A Tables

Table: Net Foreign Exchange Gain and Loss Details

Million TRY Quarter Half Year Q224 Q225 y/y% H124 H125 y/y% Net FX loss before hedging (1,006.3) (84.5) (91.6%) (4,937.4) (1,974.9) (60.0%) Swap interest income/(expense) 149.6 47.4 (68.3%) 419.8 178.6 (57.5%) Fair value gain on derivative financial instruments (1,853.3) (1,985.0) 7.1% (1,569.4) (1,690.2) 7.7% Net FX gain (loss) after hedging (2,710.0) (2,022.1) (25.4%) (6,086.9) (3,486.4) (42.7%)

Table: Income Tax Expense Details

Million TRY Quarter Half Year Q224 Q225 y/y% H124 H125 y/y% Current tax expense (151.2) (3,667.4) 2,325.5% (216.7) (4,327.6) 1,897.0% Deferred tax income (expense) 360.6 1,977.2 448.3% (1,507.0) (1,030.1) (31.6%) Income tax expense 209.4 (1,690.1) (907.1%) (1,723.7) (5,357.6) 210.8%

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S

IFRS SELECTED FINANCIALS (TRY Million) Half Ended Half Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Turkcell Turkey 94,357.5 84,469.3 48,219.8 43,143.2 Fintech 5,827.8 4,584.2 2,916.3 2,369.4 Other 3,680.2 3,220.4 1,885.9 1,637.5 Total revenue 103,865.5 92,273.9 53,021.9 47,150.2 Total cost of revenue (74,981.6) (71,223.1) (38,579.1) (35,823.7) Total gross profit 28,884.0 21,050.8 14,442.8 11,326.5 Administrative expenses (4,095.9) (3,317.0) (1,975.4) (1,617.2) Selling marketing expenses (6,749.5) (5,621.4) (3,341.5) (3,047.8) Other Income (Expense) (671.2) (603.3) (194.5) (283.6) Net impairment loses on financial and contract assets (513.7) (633.7) (308.0) (339.5) Operating profit 16,853.7 10,875.4 8,623.4 6,038.3 Finance costs (10,648.7) (12,800.8) (5,058.9) (5,759.9) Finance income 7,085.3 5,522.4 2,891.5 2,122.2 Monetary gain (loss) 1,842.6 5,502.3 826.1 1,626.2 Share of loss of equity accounted investees (2,120.1) (1,110.8) (1,204.2) (1,028.9) Profit before income tax from continuing operations 13,012.8 7,988.5 6,078.1 2,997.9 Income tax income/ (expense) (5,357.6) (1,723.7) (1,690.1) 209.4 Profit for the year from continuing operations 7,655.2 6,264.8 4,387.9 3,207.3 Profit /(loss) from discontinued operations (187.4) 1,504.7 (187.4) 713.2 Profit for the year 7,467.8 7,769.5 4,200.5 3,920.5 Non-controlling interests (9.7) (1.8) Owners of the Company 7,467.8 7,779.2 4,200.5 3,922.3 Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the Company (in full TL) 3.43 3.57 1.93 1.80 Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company (in full TL) 3.51 2.88 2.01 1.47 Other Financial Data Gross margin 27.8% 22.8% 27.2% 24.0% EBITDA(*) 45,303.9 38,776.7 23,085.8 20,104.6 Total Capex 40,560.4 27,906.3 24,231.4 14,777.8 Operational capex 19,217.8 19,447.5 8,949.2 11,254.7 Licence and related costs 219.5 18.6 213.6 8.6 Non-operational Capex 21,123.1 8,440.2 15,068.5 3,514.5 Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (at period end) 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Cash and cash equivalents 116,601.1 80,428.4 Total assets 457,381.7 401,679.9 Long term debt 113,421.1 61,178.2 Total debt 172,858.1 121,737.9 Total liabilities 237,675.3 183,538.7 Total shareholders' equity 219,706.4 218,141.2 (*) Please refer to the notes on reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial measures on page 14 For further details, please refer to our consolidated financial statements and notes as at June 30, 2025, on our website

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S

TURKISH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS SELECTED FINANCIALS (TRY Million) Half Ended Half Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Turkcell Turkey 94,357.5 84,469.3 48,219.8 43,143.2 Fintech 5,827.8 4,584.2 2,916.3 2,369.4 Other 3,680.2 3,220.4 1,885.9 1,637.5 Total revenues 103,865.5 92,273.9 53,021.9 47,150.2 Direct cost of revenues (74,981.6) (71,223.1) (38,579.1) (35,823.7) Gross profit 28,884.0 21,050.8 14,442.8 11,326.5 Administrative expenses (4,095.9) (3,317.0) (1,975.4) (1,617.2) Selling marketing expenses (6,749.5) (5,621.4) (3,341.5) (3,047.8) Other operating income 20,601.9 8,224.1 11,198.5 2,932.7 Other operating expense (1,226.0) (1,234.9) (483.8) (518.4) Operating profit 37,414.4 19,101.6 19,840.7 9,075.7 Impairment losses determined in accordance with TFRS 9 (513.7) (633.7) (308.0) (339.5) Income from investing activities 5,091.1 2,289.4 2,444.8 643.9 Expense from investing activities (125.6) (118.6) (66.0) (63.0) Share on profit of investments valued by equity method (2,120.1) (1,110.8) (1,204.2) (1,028.9) Income before financing costs 39,746.1 19,527.9 20,707.3 8,288.2 Finance income 87.6 485.4 (379.1) (345.7) Finance expense (28,663.5) (17,527.1) (15,076.3) (6,570.9) Monetary gain (loss) 1,842.6 5,502.3 826.1 1,626.2 Income from continuing operations before tax and non-controlling interest 13,012.8 7,988.5 6,078.1 2,997.9 Tax income (expense) from continuing operations (5,357.6) (1,723.7) (1,690.1) 209.4 Profit from continuing operations 7,655.2 6,264.8 4,387.9 3,207.3 Profit /(loss) from discontinued operations (187.4) 1,504.7 (187.4) 713.2 Profit for the period 7,467.8 7,769.5 4,200.5 3,920.5 Non-controlling interest (9.7) (1.8) Owners of the Parent 7,467.8 7,779.2 4,200.5 3,922.3 Earnings per share 3.43 3.57 1.93 1.80 Earnings per share from discontinued operations 3.51 2.88 2.01 1.47 Earnings per share from continuing operation -0.09 0.69 -0.09 0.33 Other Financial Data Gross margin 27.8% 22.8% 27.2% 24.0% EBITDA(*) 45,303.9 38,776.7 23,085.8 20,104.6 Total Capex 40,560.4 27,906.3 24,231.4 14,777.8 Operational capex 19,217.8 19,447.5 8,949.2 11,254.7 Licence and related costs 219.5 18.6 213.6 8.6 Non-operational Capex 21,123.1 8,440.2 15,068.5 3,514.5 Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (at period end) 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Cash and cash equivalents 116,601.1 80,428.4 Total assets 457,381.7 401,679.9 Long term debt 113,421.1 61,178.2 Total debt 172,858.1 121,737.9 Total liabilities 237,675.3 183,538.7 Total equity 219,706.4 218,141.2 (*) Please refer to the notes on reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial measures on page 14 For further details, please refer to our consolidated financial statements and notes as at June 30, 2025, on our website

