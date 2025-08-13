JRM Construction Management Completes New Fogo De Chão Restaurant at World Trade Center in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan. This high-end build-out adds a premier location to the Brazilian steakhouse's celebrated global portfolio, delivering an upscale dining experience in one of New York City's most iconic destinations.

In partnership with Harrison Architects, WSP Structural Engineering, and RTM Engineering Consultants, JRM managed all aspects of construction, including a new commercial kitchen, mechanical mezzanine, full-service bar, dining room, and restrooms. The space features extensive millwork, custom metal-and-glass partitions, and high-end finishes that elevate key focal points such as the bar, market table, and churrasco grill.

To support seamless operations, JRM installed state-of-the-art MEP systems, ensuring efficiency and comfort throughout. Every detail was executed with precision, reflecting Fogo de Chão's commitment to quality and hospitality.

This project accentuates JRM's expertise in delivering detail-rich hospitality environments and reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner to global brands.

"We're proud to have helped bring Fogo de Chão's vision to life at such a landmark location," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO, JRM Construction Management. "It's a space that celebrates both craftsmanship and culinary excellence."

