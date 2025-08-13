The Mines Advisory Group: Marking the 30th Anniversary of the Hilton Humanitarian Prize, International Jury Selects Mines Advisory Group as the 2025 Prize Recipient

The world's largest annual award for humanitarian nonprofits is awarded to the UK-based landmine removal and advocacy organization - amidst rising levels of landmine use

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation today announced that the Mines Advisory Group - a humanitarian, development and peacebuilding organization focused on landmine removal and armed violence reduction in communities affected by conflict - has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize. Since 1989, the Mines Advisory Group has helped over 23 million people in more than 70 countries rebuild their lives after war and has played a leading role in the international effort to prevent the use of landmines.

The Mines Advisory Group was chosen through the same deliberative process that has defined the Prize for three decades. The Hilton Foundation reviews nomination submissions from nonprofits throughout the world, and an independent, international panel of distinguished jurors makes the final selection after a rigorous vetting process. The following individuals served on the 2025 Hilton Humanitarian Prize jury: The Right Honorable Helen Clark; Leymah Gbowee; Conrad N. Hilton III; Sister Joyce Meyer; Her Majesty Queen Noor; Kennedy Odede; Zainab Salbi; and Dr. Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León.

"The selection of the Mines Advisory Group as this year's Hilton Humanitarian Prize recipient serves as a reminder that compassion and peace should still be at the top of our global agenda," saidPeter Laugharn, President and CEO of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. "Through its extraordinary efforts to help communities return to safety and prosperity after conflict, the Mines Advisory Group exemplifies the kind of humanitarian excellence our Prize has sought to celebrate and inspire over the last three decades."

Today, amidst rising levels of geopolitical conflict - and humanitarian needs - the need to uplift nonprofit organizations on the frontlines has never been greater. This year's Prize, therefore, honors the Mines Advisory Group for its work to address the lasting and devastating impacts that landmines, unexploded ordnance and armed violence have on human lives and post-conflict development. In 2023, more than 8 out of 10 landmine casualties were civilians, and more than a third of civilian casualties were children.

"For 35 years, MAG has stood resolute in its mission to respond to the urgent needs of people in communities ravaged by conflict and in places still grappling with conflict's legacy, long after the wars have ended," said Darren Cormack, Chief Executive of the Mines Advisory Group. "We're honored to receive the Hilton Humanitarian Prize in recognition of the tireless and courageous work of our global staff.."

The vast majority of the organization's 5,500 staff come from communities that have been directly affected by conflict. In 1997, the nonprofit was a co-laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize for its founding role in the International Campaign to Ban Landmines that led to the formation of the landmark Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMBC).

As the largest annual humanitarian award for nonprofits, the Prize shines a light on extraordinary organizations innovating, advocating and creating change to improve the lives of people experiencing disadvantage throughout the world. The Prize's unrestricted funding award will increase from $2.5 million to $3 million this year to mark the 30th anniversary.

