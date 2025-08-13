

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research suggests that some weight-loss drugs could raise the risk of serious eye problems that may cause vision loss.



One previous study, published in JAMA, looked at data from nearly 1.5 million people. It found that people with diabetes taking medicines like semaglutide or tirzepatide had a higher risk of developing optic nerve disorders. This includes a rare but serious condition called non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), also known as an 'eye stroke.'



A related research suggested that the chance of getting NAION from semaglutide was about 1 in 10,000. But the new study found it could be about 1 in 2,500 among type 2 diabetes patients taking semaglutide or tirzepatide.



Another large study of 185,000 people linked these drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, to a higher risk of diabetic retinopathy, where blood vessels in the retina get damaged.



Interestingly, patients on these drugs in both studies actually had fewer severe vision problems from diabetic retinopathy and needed fewer invasive eye treatments than those on other diabetes medicines.



While the overall risk remains low, researchers recommend that all diabetes patients using these drugs whether or not they already have eye problems should get regular eye check-ups to catch any complications early.



