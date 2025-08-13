DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 13-Aug-2025 / 18:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 13/08/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 15,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 560.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 554.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 557.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,222,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,483,421 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,739,368. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 13 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 557.0000 15,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 5650 560.00 08:58:02 00076623775TRLO0 XLON 1850 560.00 08:58:10 00076623778TRLO0 XLON 188 554.00 14:18:14 00076633993TRLO0 XLON 465 554.00 14:18:14 00076633992TRLO0 XLON 13 554.00 14:18:14 00076633994TRLO0 XLON 30 554.00 14:18:14 00076633995TRLO0 XLON 2 554.00 14:18:14 00076633996TRLO0 XLON 207 554.00 14:52:52 00076636547TRLO0 XLON 52 554.00 15:22:13 00076638646TRLO0 XLON 3 554.00 15:22:13 00076638647TRLO0 XLON 53 554.00 15:31:56 00076639024TRLO0 XLON 4 554.00 15:31:56 00076639025TRLO0 XLON 217 554.00 15:33:52 00076639096TRLO0 XLON 182 554.00 15:55:16 00076640438TRLO0 XLON 182 554.00 16:06:22 00076641144TRLO0 XLON 19 554.00 16:14:39 00076641768TRLO0 XLON 187 554.00 16:15:58 00076641871TRLO0 XLON 13 554.00 16:15:58 00076641872TRLO0 XLON 6 554.00 16:15:58 00076641873TRLO0 XLON 1 554.00 16:15:58 00076641874TRLO0 XLON 314 554.00 16:17:30 00076641974TRLO0 XLON 19 554.00 16:17:30 00076641975TRLO0 XLON 1 554.00 16:17:30 00076641976TRLO0 XLON 1 554.00 16:19:01 00076642032TRLO0 XLON 2030 554.00 16:23:25 00076642375TRLO0 XLON 199 554.00 16:24:22 00076642396TRLO0 XLON 117 554.00 16:24:22 00076642397TRLO0 XLON 13 554.00 16:24:22 00076642398TRLO0 XLON 8 554.00 16:24:22 00076642399TRLO0 XLON 333 554.00 16:35:15 00076642920TRLO0 XLON 32 554.00 16:35:15 00076642919TRLO0 XLON 301 554.00 16:35:15 00076642918TRLO0 XLON 206 554.00 16:35:15 00076642917TRLO0 XLON 117 554.00 16:35:15 00076642916TRLO0 XLON 13 554.00 16:35:15 00076642915TRLO0 XLON 499 554.00 16:35:15 00076642914TRLO0 XLON 200 554.00 16:35:15 00076642913TRLO0 XLON 1228 554.00 16:35:15 00076642912TRLO0 XLON 45 554.00 16:35:15 00076642911TRLO0 XLON

