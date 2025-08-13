

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - China is facing its biggest recorded outbreak of the chikungunya virus, with 10,000 reported cases. The worst-hit area is Foshan, a manufacturing hub in Guangdong province.



The outbreak has also reached Hong Kong, which has confirmed five cases this year, and Taiwan, which reported its first case linked to the mainland outbreak.



To stop the spread, Chinese authorities are distributing mosquito nets, spraying disinfectants, and using drones to find and destroy mosquito breeding sites. People who fail to remove standing water, where mosquitoes breed, may face fines.



The virus is spread by mosquito bites and can cause fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, swollen joints, and rash. It is similar to dengue fever, and the most vulnerable are young children, older adults, and people with existing health problems. There is currently no medicine to cure the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).



While chikungunya outbreaks are common in South and Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, they are rare in China. Symptoms usually appear three to seven days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and most people recover in about a week. In severe cases, joint pain can last for months or even years. Notably, deaths from the virus are rare.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News