

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.823 billion, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $2.162 billion, or $0.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.951 billion or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $14.673 billion from $13.642 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.823 Bln. vs. $2.162 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $14.673 Bln vs. $13.642 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 - $0.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.65 - $14.85 Bln



