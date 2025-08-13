Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 1,071,429 units (the "Units") in the capital of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (the "Company"), upon conversion of an aggregate of 1,071,429 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"). Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one Unit upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, including of all conditions to the completion of the Company's proposed acquisition of Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 6,506,214 Common Shares and 4,760,014 Warrants, representing approximately 8.94% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 14.54% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 7,577,643 Common Shares and 6,051,894 Warrants, representing approximately 5.40% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 9.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Gentile ceased to be an insider of the Company on August 13, 2025.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262422

SOURCE: Michael Gentile