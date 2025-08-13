

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc retreated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc retreated to 0.8057 against the greenback and 182.90 against the yen, from an early more than 2-week high of 0.8022 and a 9-day high of 183.63, respectively.



The franc eased to 0.9427 against the euro and 1.0936 against the pound, from its early highs of 0.9405 and 1.0879, respectively.



The currency may find support around 0.88 against the greenback, 170.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the euro and 1.14 against the pound.



