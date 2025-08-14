Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Announces Results Of 2025 AGM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held August 12, 2025.

A total of 89,992,054 common shares were voted, representing 51.6% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company. As a result:

The number of directors was set at six with the following nominees re-elected as directors: Craig Hart, Scott Berdahl, Calum Morrison, Sarah Weber and Gilbert Lawson, and Rob Doyle was elected as director;

Crowe MacKay LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year;

The Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan was reapproved; and

The Company adopted new articles.

Grant of DSUs

Snowline also announces that it has granted a total of 15,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to a director pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan. The DSUs vest immediately upon grant and are payable upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured and Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)1, with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a preliminary economic assessment("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated July 30, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Chief Geologist for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

1 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

