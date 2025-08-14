Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025

WKN: A40R8R | ISIN: US6273333053
Lang & Schwarz
13.08.25 | 07:00
1,320 Euro
-100,00 % -1,320
Sadot Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

BURLESON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group" "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced that the Company plans to file its Q2 results on Thursday August 14, 2025 after market close. Sadot will then follow up its SEC filing by hosting an associated conference call on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the results with its management team.

Webcast Details

Date: Friday August 15, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT

To register, please use the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3084/52841

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:
E - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sadot-group-inc.-announces-second-quarter-conference-call-1060640

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
