

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGF.PK) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $505 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.9% to $18.830 billion from $15.447 billion last year.



Lenovo Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $505 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.65 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $18.830 Bln vs. $15.447 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News