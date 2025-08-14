

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Block, Inc. (XYZ) announced the pricing of $1.2 billion principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2030 and $1.0 billion principal amount of its 6.000% senior notes due 2033 in a private placement. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $1.5 billion.



The sale of the Notes is expected to settle on August 18, 2025. Interest on each series of the Notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on February 15, 2026.



The 2030 Notes will mature on August 15, 2030, and the 2033 Notes will mature on August 15, 2033, in each case, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed.



The company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or repurchase of existing debt, potential acquisitions and strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and working capital.



