

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 1-week high of 171.34 against the euro, a 3-day high of 198.72 against the pound, a 3-week high of 146.36 against the U.S. dollar and a 9-day high of 181.75 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.32, 199.87, 147.12 and 182.81, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to a 6-day high of 95.88, a 1-week high of 87.46 and more than a 1-month high of 106.38 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 96.38, 87.98 and 106.99, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 170.00 against the euro, 196.00 against the pound, 144.00 against the greenback, 178.00 against the franc, 94.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 104.00 against the loonie.



