Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 21:49
12,960 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,98013,16007:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 07:22 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 August 2025 at 8.15 a.m. EEST

Marimekko's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

In 2026, Marimekko Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

  • Financial Statements Bulletin 2025 on Thursday 12 February 2026 at 8.00 a.m.
  • Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2026 on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 8.00 a.m.
  • Half-year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2026 on Thursday 13 August 2026 at 8.00 a.m.
  • Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2026 on Wednesday 4 November 2026 at 8.00 a.m.

Marimekko observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

The company's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors 2025 will be published on the company's website in week 13, at the latest.

Marimekko's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 16 April 2026 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors. A shareholder may request that a matter falling within the competence of the General Meeting shall be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Thursday 15 January 2026, at the latest. An announcement on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be released after the meeting.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2024, the company's net sales totaled EUR 183 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.5 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 480 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.