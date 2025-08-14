Hexagon Composites ASA: Second quarter 2025

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 674 million for second quarter 2025 (Q2'24: 1 150 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 12 million (Q2'24: NOK 137 million), resulting in a 2% EBITDA margin (Q2'24: 12%).

"After consecutive record years, our Mobile Pipeline segment has been significantly impacted by broader market uncertainty and capital investment delays, heavily affecting our revenue and EBITDA," said Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "Positively, despite the trucking and freight industries continuing their negative trend, our Fuel Systems segment delivered solid first half results due to strong demand in the refuse sector."

Outlook

We continue to navigate these macro-economic challenges, while taking steps to ensure we position ourselves for further growth. Our technology has been proven across multiple applications and industries, and we are pleased to see that our solutions are succeeding in driving energy transformation in new and emerging markets as well.

When the market recovers, as the leader, Hexagon is in pole position to capture long-term profitable and sustainable growth and continue to drive this industry forward.

For further details, please see the attached first quarter 2025 report and presentation.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange release was published by Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA at the time and date provided.

