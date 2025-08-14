Anzeige
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902
14.08.25
1,450 Euro
-7,99 % -0,126
14.08.2025 07:24 Uhr
Hexagon Composites ASA: Second quarter 2025

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 674 million for second quarter 2025 (Q2'24: 1 150 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 12 million (Q2'24: NOK 137 million), resulting in a 2% EBITDA margin (Q2'24: 12%).

"After consecutive record years, our Mobile Pipeline segment has been significantly impacted by broader market uncertainty and capital investment delays, heavily affecting our revenue and EBITDA," said Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "Positively, despite the trucking and freight industries continuing their negative trend, our Fuel Systems segment delivered solid first half results due to strong demand in the refuse sector."

Outlook

We continue to navigate these macro-economic challenges, while taking steps to ensure we position ourselves for further growth. Our technology has been proven across multiple applications and industries, and we are pleased to see that our solutions are succeeding in driving energy transformation in new and emerging markets as well.

When the market recovers, as the leader, Hexagon is in pole position to capture long-term profitable and sustainable growth and continue to drive this industry forward.

For further details, please see the attached first quarter 2025 report and presentation.

Presentation of the results today at 08:30 am CET
Philipp Schramm, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am CET today, broadcasted live via this link: https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/hexagon-composites-webcast-q2-2025

The presentation of the results will be a virtual event, followed by a Q&A session. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange release was published by Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA at the time and date provided.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone +47 920 91 483 I david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--second-quarter-2025,c4217798

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4217798/3608832.pdf

HEX Q2_2025 Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4217798/9fd92af216c38ab6.pdf

HEX Q2 2025 Presentation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-second-quarter-2025-302529833.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
