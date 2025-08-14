

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Monthly GDP estimates and foreign trade from the UK and flash quarterly national accounts and employment from the euro area are due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in May. The visible trade gap is seen at GBP 21.7 billion compared to a shortfall of GBP 21.69 billion in the previous month.



At 2.30 am ET, producer prices are due from Switzerland. Prices are forecast to remain flat on a monthly basis, following a 0.1 percent drop in June.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue final inflation figures for July. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation held steady at 1.0 percent and harmonized inflation remained at 0.9 percent in July.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash GDP and employment figures for the second quarter. The preliminary flash estimate showed that the currency bloc grew 0.1 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the first quarter.



