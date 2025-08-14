

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Thursday as traders eagerly await a high-profile meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Friday.



After consulting with European leaders, Trump has warned of severe consequences if Putin didn't agree to a ceasefire agreement after the meeting.



Meanwhile, Trump said he may name the next Federal Reserve chair 'a little bit early' adding that he was down to three or four potential candidates to succeed Jerome Powell.



On the economic front, U.K. and Eurozone Q2 GDP data along with U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims and producer price inflation may garner some attention as the session progresses.



Asian markets were broadly higher, even as Japan's Nikkei fell over 1 percent on profit taking after recent strong gains to record highs.



Treasuries were steady after rallying in the prior session while oil rebounded from two-month lows. Gold ticked higher as the dollar extended losses for a third consecutive day.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as tame inflation data released the day before spurred bets of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent to reach new record closing highs while the narrower Dow climbed 1 percent.



European stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday on easing trade and geopolitical tensions.



The pan European STOXX 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose around 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent.



