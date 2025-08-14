

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against some major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.7834 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7879.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to more than a 2-week high of 0.6569 and a 3-month high of 0.9028 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6551 and 0.9008, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0970 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0955.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.75 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News