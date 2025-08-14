

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NGG, NG.L), a British electricity and gas utility company, on Thursday announced that it has agreed to sell its Grain LNG business to a consortium comprising Centrica plc (CNA.L) and Energy Capital Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT.L).



The deal is expected to be completed later this year.



The transaction is valued at about 1.66 billion pounds, including a pre-completion dividend, with the final amount subject to customary completion adjustments.



On Wednesday, Bridgepoint closed trading 0.23% higher at 342.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



On Wednesday, Centrica closed trading 0.34% lesser at 162.10 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



On Wednesday, National Grid closed 0.10% lesser at 1,033 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News