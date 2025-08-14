

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady in July after easing to a four-and-a-half year low in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in July, the same as in June.



During July, consumer prices were raised most by general hospital fees, coffee and wireless telephone services.



Meanwhile, the rise in consumer prices from one year ago was curbed most by the average interest rate on housing loans, interests on consumer credit and electricity, the agency said.



The annual growth in health costs eased to 6.85 percent from 7.33 percent. On the other hand, utility costs dropped 3.53 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in June.



The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a slightly faster pace of 2.0 percent annually in July versus 1.9 percent a month ago.



