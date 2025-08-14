

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent, following a fall of 0.1 percent in May. Output was forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



All three main sectors grew in June. Services output was the largest contributor to the growth in monthly GDP, increasing by 0.3 percent after a 0.1 percent rise in May.



Industrial production increased 0.7 percent, reversing a revised 1.3 percent fall. Within overall production, manufacturing gained 0.5 percent, partially offsetting May's 1.0 percent fall.



Construction output expanded 0.3 percent after falling 0.5 percent in May.



In the second quarter, real GDP expanded 0.3 percent sequentially and 1.1 percent from the previous year.



Another data from the ONS showed that the visible trade deficit remained largely unchanged at GBP 22.16 billion in June. The total trade that combines goods and services showed a shortfall of GBP 5 billion compared to a GBP 4.5 billion deficit in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News