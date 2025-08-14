

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased at a faster pace in June, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Thursday.



Exports rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 1.1 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the sixth successive monthly rise.



Exports of machinery, transport equipment, and food and luxury goods were particularly high in June, the agency said.



Imports were also 4.9 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of minerals, food and luxury goods, machinery, and transport equipment.



In the CBS Export Radar of August, conditions for exports were less favorable than in the June radar.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News