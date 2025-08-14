

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dentsu Group Inc. (DNTUY) Thursday reported a loss before tax of 43.375 billion yen for the first half, compared with a profit before tax of 20.67 billion yen in the comparable period last year, primarily due to impairment loss of 86.576 billion yen.



Operating loss was 36.545 billion yen versus operating profit of 25.73 billion yen a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted underlying operating profit of 67.526 billion yen, up from 63.006 billion yen in the prior year.



Net loss was 73.647 billion yen or 283.72 yen per share compared with net profit of 5.564 billion yen or 21.07 yen per share last year.



Underlying net profit was 32.442 billion yen or 124.98 yen per basic share, up from 32.902 billion yen or 124.85 yen per basic share a year ago.



Net revenue for the period decreased 3.4% to 561.994 billion yen from 581.596 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net revenue to decline 1.8% year-on-year to 1,180.1 billion yen. Underlying net income is expected to decrease 32.2% to 63 billion yen with underlying basic EPS of 242.7 yen.



