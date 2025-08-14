Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A2PWNN | ISIN: SE0013382066
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 09:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 09:00 Uhr
QleanAir AB: QleanAir delivered 8,24 billion m³ of cleaned air in the end of the second quarter 2025

QleanAir increased the delivery of cleaned indoor air to 8,24 (7,12) billion cubic meters per month at the end of the second quarter. This means an increase of 16% compared to the end of the second quarter of 2024.

At the end of June, QleanAir delivered 8,24 (7,12) billion cubic meters cleaned indoor air per month. This corresponds to an increase of 16% compared with the second quarter of the previous year. QleanAir reports the volume of cleaned indoor air through its air cleaners, cleanrooms, and cabin solutions quarterly on a global basis.

Air pollution is now considered the world's largest environmental threat to health and accounts for?7 million premature deaths?around the world each year according to the WHO. Pollutants accumulate indoors where the air can be up to?50 times more polluted than outdoor air.?This is problematic because we spend about?90% of our time indoors.

Air quality has a significant impact on human health, well-being, and cognitive ability, both in the short and long term. In many organizations, air quality is also critical for the products' quality, lifespan and technical cleanliness. Clean air also contributes to mechanical equipment working better, lasting longer, and requiring less maintenance. QleanAir provides air cleaning solutions for most types of professional and public spaces.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO
sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com
+46 703 08 94 51

Fredrik Sandelin, CFO
fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com
+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.

