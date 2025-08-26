QleanAir AB: QleanAir second quarter - Organic growth and improved results

"The newly launched Air Cleaner products are gaining ground. Focusing on critical application areas for our customers gives us resilience in generally challenging market conditions. Sales increased by 2.8% in the quarter to MSEK 117.9 (114.7), currency adjusted growth increased by 6.2%. The efficiency work produced visible results, and the operating margin, EBIT, increased to 9.2 (1.4)%," Sebastian Lindström, CEO of QleanAir, notes.

ORGANIC GROWTH AND IMPROVED RESULTS

MSEK 118 net revenue, 2.8%

MSEK 68 recurring revenue, -4%

9.2% EBIT margin, (1.4%)

April-June 2025 in summary

Net revenue amounted to MSEK 117.9 (114.7), currency-adjusted net revenue rose to MSEK 121.9 (120.9)

Recurring revenue MSEK 67.6 (70.6)

Operating profit (EBIT) MSEK 10.8 (1.6)

Operating margin (EBIT) 9.2% (1.4%),

Earnings per share SEK 0.48 (-0.04)

Cash flow from operating activities MSEK 23.3 (19.1)

January-June 2025 in summary

Net revenue MSEK 234.0 (233.9), currency-adjusted net revenue amounted to MSEK 237.2

Recurring revenue MSEK 135.8 (142.3)

EBITDA MSEK 35.4 (29.7)

EBITDA margin 15.1% (12.7%)

Operating profit (EBIT) MSEK 19.2 (13.2)

Operating margin 8.2% (5.7%)

Earnings per share SEK 0.66 (0.49)

Cash flow from current operations MSEK 25.6 (19.2)

Significant developments during the second quarter

QleanAir launches innovative FS 60 air cleaner for industrial facilities with limited floorspace

QleanAir launches QleanGuard Environmental Monitoring: a cost-effective, full-system monitoring solution for cleanroom facilities

QleanAir announces partnership with a large, internationally recognized non-profit that has purchased a new cleanroom solution valued at USD 454,978

Significant events after the end of the period

QleanAir delivered 8.24 billion cubic meters of cleaned air in the end of the second quarter 2025

A WORD FROM THE CEO

Strengthened sales and margins

For the period January-June 2025, revenue amounted to MSEK 234.0, with an operating profit of MSEK 19.2 and an operating margin of 8.2%. Despite a challenging market in Europe, we have managed to compensate through increased sales to finance companies in Japan and strong sales in the Nordic region.

Newly launched products gain ground

During the quarter, we launched two more products; an innovative air cleaner for industrial facilities with limited floor space, FS 60, and a complete cleanroom monitoring solution, QleanGuard. These launches are important steps in our strategy to broaden our offering and strengthen our position in air cleaning for professional environments. In the first half of the year, the products we launched in the last 18 months have accounted for over 30% of units sold in Air Cleaners. We are continuing our work to develop solutions for critical environments and have launched two additional specific application areas with great future potential.



Continued good potential in APAC and good activity level in Europe

We continue to see a strong potential in APAC, where our strategy to reach more small and medium-sized enterprises in the office, industrial and hospitality (HoReCa) industries is paying off. The Americas also show promising development in cleanrooms, where we landed a first order for a cleanroom worth USD 454, 978 from another major new healthcare organization. We have a good level of activity in Europe and are focusing more on mission-critical areas. During the quarter, we have strengthened our deliveries to the defense industry.



Outlook

We have a very positive view of the global potential for clean indoor air but maintain our cautious view on the economic situation in Europe. We remain financially strong, with an improved cash flow from operating activities. Our change management to increase growth and profitability in the medium term is progressing according to plan, with the aim of achieving annual organic growth of 10% and an operating margin of 15-20% in the medium term.



Our circular business model and our focus on sustainability continue to be a competitive advantage. In June, we delivered 8.24 billion cubic meters of cleaned indoor air per month, which is a 16% increase compared to the same month last year.



I would like to thank all our staff for their commitment and our customers for their continued trust. Together, we are building on our vision to become the world leader in stand-alone indoor air cleaning solutions.



Solna on August 26, 2025

Sebastian Lindström, CEO QleanAir AB

PRESENTATION

QleanAir invites to teleconference and audio cast on August 26th, at 10.00 am CEST. The company's CEO, Sebastian Lindström, and CFO, Fredrik Sandelin, present the interim report for the second quarter 2025 in English.

The presentation will start at 10 am and can be joined via the web or by telephone. It will be available on demand on the same weblink shortly after the event and on our website.

Join us via the web https://qleanair.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register. Register for direct access to the webcast. Written questions can be asked via the webcast.

To participate via teleconference call, register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5004875

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO

sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com

+46 703 08 94 51

Fredrik Sandelin, CFO

fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com

+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.

This information is information that QleanAir AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 08:00 CEST.